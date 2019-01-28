Downtown Little Rock Gusano's appears to be permanently closed; court records detail eviction

The exterior of Gusano's in downtown Little Rock Monday afternoon.

A pizzeria that has been serving up Chicago-style pies in the heart of downtown Little Rock appears to be permanently shuttered, according to court records.

Gusano's Pizzeria has been closed in past weeks following a social media post saying that the restaurant was "closed for maintenance" and instructing patrons to follow the pizza joint's social media page for updates.

Court records showed that a Pulaski County deputy acted out an eviction of the pizzeria's location on Jan. 14.

The eviction is part of a lawsuit filed by the restaurant's landlord in September. The lawsuit alleges the restaurant owed more than $24,000 in back rent and other fees and charges at the time of the suit.

The case remained open Monday afternoon.

Gusano’s owner Tim Chappell did not immediately return messages Monday afternoon seeking comment.

Real estate firm Newmark Moses Tucker advertised the space as available for lease and marketed it as a restaurant.

Gusano's has nine other restaurants in Arkansas and neighboring states, according to its website. The Little Rock location was not listed.

On Monday afternoon, all the lights were off at the Little Rock location and mail was overflowing from the mailbox.