Longtime Cabot resident steps into mayoral role

Ken Kincade always knew he wanted to give back to his community through public service. Now, with his latest leap in politics, he will serve the city of Cabot as its new mayor, and he has big plans for his longtime home.

“I’ve always wanted to be in politics,” he said. “As a little boy, I may not have necessarily thought of being mayor specifically, but I always wanted to be in politics and make things better.”

Kincade’s family moved to Cabot when he was 8 years old. His mother worked as an executive assistant and in human resources, and his father was a North Little Rock police officer. Both have retired. Kincade also has a brother, who now works for the Secret Service and is stationed in Dallas.

Looking at Kincade’s resume, it is obvious that he constantly works and stays involved in the community. He said he started working at age 12 by mowing yards, then got his first steady job at McDonald’s when he was 16. In addition to working, he played basketball and ran track for Cabot High School. He graduated from Cabot in 1990, and his hard work continued from there.

“It was school, sports and working. Then it was school and working,” he said. “I probably worked 30 hours a week going to school. I put my way through college myself — first one on either side of my family to go to college and graduate.”

Kincade went to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting in 1995.

Later that year, Kincade met his wife, Amanda, through some mutual friends.

“I was out of college, and she was in college,” Kincade said. “She was over visiting [at a friend’s house], and from that day, we haven’t been apart.”

The Kincades have been married a little over 21 years. Both Kincade and his wife were from Cabot, and they moved back to their hometown to continue making an impact in the city they love.

“We wanted to raise our family here and be a part of the community,” Kincade said. “We drove back and forth to Little Rock for work instead of living in Little Rock because we wanted to live in Cabot, volunteer in our community, be a part of our community and give back.”

Kincade’s first job out of college was as a senior tax accountant with Ernst & Young, LLP in Little Rock. He worked there from 1996-1998. Kincade worked for a few companies in Little Rock and North Little Rock until he was able to shorten his commute with a job at Pinnacle Structures Inc. in Cabot in 2006. He was chief operating officer, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Pinnacle.

In 2010, Kincade went out on his own and started Kincade Financial Group and Kincade and Company, PLLC, which are both still in operation.

John Rudd, owner of JMR Insurance Agency, met Kincade through business, and the two became friends. Rudd was one of Kincade’s supporters and helped out with his campaign for mayor.

“I volunteered to do anything I could to promote him for our town,” Rudd said. “Now that he’s in office, I think this is a prime time for Cabot and for Ken.”

Rudd said that over the years, he has seen Kincade lead well in business, and Rudd believes that leadership will bleed over into city work as Kincade takes the helm.

“There’s a difference between telling someone to do something and inspiring them,” Rudd said about Kincade’s leadership. “I think Ken is the perfect person for that. … Cabot is not in a bad place, but it’s time for someone to market who we are and what we can provide.”

In addition to his work in the accounting and financial world, Kincade has served on several boards and committees in the Cabot community and Little Rock metro area. In recent years, his focus has been primarily in Cabot.

“We’ve just tried to do anything we could to help out and be a part of our community,” he said. “We try to help our neighbor the best we can.”

Kincade has served as chairman of the Cabot Parks and Recreation Commission, a board member of The CALL of Lonoke County, board chairman of the Future Lonoke County Boys & Girls Club and a board member — including time as president and vice president — of the Cabot School Board, to name a few of his positions. He is still a board member of the Cabot Panther Foundation.

Marvin Jones currently sits on the Cabot School Board, and he said he believes Kincade will continue to lead the community with excellence, just as he did when he was on the school board.

“The reason people come to Cabot is our schools,” Jones said. “They come here because of the high level of education you receive from a public education. It takes strong leadership. The people who served on the school board in the past, including Ken, have done a fantastic job.”

Jones moved to Cabot 25 years ago, the schools being a major piece of that decision. He said he can see Kincade raising the city to a new level. The schools attract people, and Jones said Kincade is positioned to bring other elements of the community up a notch.

“We’ve had some real high-quality leaders in this job [as mayor]. Ken’s got a vision and a passion for the city,” Jones said. “I”m proud to say I live in Cabot, Arkansas, right now.”

While everything about Cabot is personal to Kincade, one position is a little more so than the rest. Kincade coaches competitive baseball and basketball teams for his sons through Cabot Parks and Recreation. When he was considering running for mayor, one of his family’s conditions was that he would continue coaching through the season.

“When we sat down [to talk about running for mayor], my sons each had one suggestion,” Kincade said. “That if I become mayor, I bring in Chick-fil-A. And my sixth-grader said the only way he’d be OK with me doing it was if I coached him in basketball his last season. So I promised him that.”

Kincade ran for mayor and was declared the winner in a runoff on Dec. 4. He was sworn into office Jan. 1 and has big plans for Cabot.

“I want to get the choice restaurants the people are wanting, the choice retail, jobs — a call center, any sort of organization that will come here that will do business in Cabot and will develop good career jobs for our people,” he said, “I want to build relationships with the greater Little Rock area, with the Arkansas Highway Commission and the federal agencies and the governor’s office. Once we do that and show that we are a part of the greater Little Rock area, you’re going to see a lot of things happen to Cabot that you wouldn’t see otherwise.”

The Cabot Public Schools are attractional, Kincade said, and he aims to add and improve various aspects of the city to make it match the desires of its citizens.

Traffic is one topic of conversation among Cabot residents, and Kincade said he plans to tackle that issue through the relationships he hopes to foster as mayor.

“I think once you become a team player and work with your Legislature and let it be known the need of our city, more opportunities will come our way,” he said. “That will fix the traffic and will fix things our citizens are looking for. It will take some time, but I think we can accomplish it in four years.”

Kincade has a lot on his plate. He wears many hats as a husband, father, coach, accountant, board member and, now, mayor, but that’s the way he likes to operate.

“I like to keep it full,” he said. “When you have the passion, you can make it all happen. I fully believe better days lie ahead for Cabot and that in four years, Cabot will look a whole lot better and be a whole lot better than it is today.”