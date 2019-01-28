Sheriff: Arkansas man cited on animal cruelty charge after poison meant for stray cats killed neighbor's dog

A Black Oak man was cited on Friday after he accidentally killed his neighbor's dog while trying to poison stray cats, according to a sheriff's report.

The dog owner told deputies with the Craighead County sheriff's office that he walked to his neighbor's house that afternoon to get a space heater, and his dog followed him to the home. He said he went back home and two hours later he found his dog dead in the backyard.

The dog owner said he confronted his 68-year-old neighbor, and the man admitted to having the highly toxic pesticide Temik under his carport to poison stray cats, according to the report.

Deputies said the 68-year-old neighbor told them he put the poison out that morning. The man was cited on a charge of animal cruelty.