Arkansas man, 20, dies in head-on collision with truck, authorities say

A driver suffered fatal injuries in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer in Sevier County on Sunday, police said.

Bobby Smith, 20, was driving north on U.S. 71 near Lockesburg at about 4:45 p.m. when his 2010 Ford Fusion crossed the centerline and crashed into a Volvo tractor-trailer headed south, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Smith, who lived in Lockesburg, died at the scene, authorities said.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 28 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.