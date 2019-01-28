New Van Buren County sheriff says fighting drugs is priority

Lucas Emberton of Clinton traveled the United States before the road led back home and he become the Van Buren County sheriff.

“I’m honored to be here, and I’m honored to be the sheriff, but I’m no better than anybody else,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with getting my hands dirty. I won’t ask employees to do anything I wouldn’t do.”

He’s been a dispatcher, jailer, police officer, sheriff’s deputy and member of the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force, which initiated major drug busts. He also worked as an over-the-road truck driver and a backhoe operator.

Emberton grew up in Botkinburg, north of Clinton, and graduated from Shirley High School at 17 . He went to Henderson State University in Arkadelphia with a career goal in mind.

“I was going to do physical education and was looking maybe to be a coach,” he said. “I played basketball and loved sports and hoped to teach people.”

However, Emberton decided that college wasn’t for him, and he went to Jonesboro, where his older brother lived, and worked there before coming back to Clinton to be employed by the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, where he had worked throughout high school.

A friend suggested that Emberton apply for a job at the Van Buren County Jail. Law enforcement wasn’t foreign to Emberton — his biological father was a police officer for 28 years in various cities, including Bald Knob, Dumas, Rector and other cities in Arkansas, as well as a deputy for the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

“When I went to Jonesboro, my dad was a police officer in Rector. I’d get off work at midnight and drive over to Rector and hop in the car with him, and it kind of piqued my interest,” Emberton said. “I was 20 years old, and I thought, ‘Man, this is an opportunity,’ and I went to work full time in the jail.”

Emberton worked as a jailer and dispatcher and took classes at the Morrilton Police Department to become certified as a part-time deputy in 1999.

“That way I could get out and ride with the deputies on my off time,” he said.

Another friend had gone to work for the Harrison Police Department and persuaded Emberton to join him.

“I went to work as a dispatcher at Harrison, and I was riding with the Harrison Police Department in my spare time as a police officer and got some experience there,” he said. “I loved it; I loved it there.”

He was there just under a year when another friend intervened.

“A dispatcher friend talked me into getting my CDL (commercial driver’s license) and going on the road and driving a big truck,” Emberton said. “We drove across country for a couple of years. We were running as a team 24/7; we didn’t stop. We had our shifts set up, and we would drive a certain amount of hours.”

Emberton said he worked for U.S. Express Enterprises and hauled merchandise for Walmart, FedEx mail, etc.

He said Salt Lake city was his favorite city; Idaho was his favorite state.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “I absolutely loved it; I love to travel.”

And it was a lot of traveling. He was on the road 17 days and home for four.

“I was married; I am,” he said. “It was pretty trying at times; that’s a pretty long time to be gone. When you’re young like that, you chase money.”

He and his trucking partner spent about 1 1/2 years together before Emberton’s friend went to another company.

“Unfortunately, at that time, that was when 9/11 took place,” Emberton said. “It got pretty tough in the driving industry for a few months. I was having trouble getting home, getting loads and making ends meet. I was sitting alone on the road a lot. If your wheels aren’t spinning, you’re not making money.”

His stepfather was a mail carrier in Clinton, and

Emberton got a job as a local contractor, picking up mail from North Little Rock and Little Rock to take to small post offices, including the one in Clinton.

The work paid well, and he put his love of law enforcement on the back burner.

Then his sister, Rachel Williams of Searcy, graduated in 2007 from the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pocahontas.

“When I saw her graduate, I decided it was time to get back into law enforcement,” Emberton said.

“I went to work in 2008 as a police officer at the Searcy Police Department,” where Williams was also an officer. “It was pretty neat,” Emberton said, adding that he and his sister were on different shifts, but they worked together sometimes. She has since left the department and works in drug counseling, he said.

Just to get back to Clinton, he took a job as a backhoe operator for Van Buren County Solid Waste and Recycling, then took a part-time job at the jail.

In 2010, he got on as a deputy with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

After a couple of years as a deputy in the county, he was assigned to the 20th District Prosecuting Attorney Drug Task Force under then-Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland, who is now a U.S. attorney.

“We worked mostly in covert operations … alongside the [Drug Enforcement Administration] and FBI and U.S. marshals in drug interdiction,” Emberton said. “They asked me to build a roundup, or bust out — various names we would refer to it as — in other words, build a case with several suspects that we have information on to go arrest.

“My biggest case was dealt with out of Vilonia,” he said. Emberton added that it was a methamphetamine bust.

“We were buying large amounts from that area,” he said. “We got a good conviction and good sentencing. Matter of fact, just this last year, the day after the primary runoff, we had a jury trial on that case. It was a full year of it.

“Probably the biggest all-around case I worked was the 2014 Operation Ice Storm in Van Buren County that I put together. … When they hired me, they said they wanted to put something together.”

It was also a methamphetamine case.

He said 55 people were arrested after about a three-year investigation.

“That drug has such an addiction to it,” Emberton said. “People are willing to do anything to try to get their next fix.”

He said other crimes often relate to drugs, “from theft to beating somebody up … domestic situations … to taking somebody’s life. It destroys people; it absolutely does,” he said.

“People get involved with other things, opioid and marijuana,” Emberton said, “and that one time they’re vulnerable to a friend and they try it (methamphetamine), that is 98 percent addictive after the first time.”

After about a year on the task force, Emberton’s goal became running for Van Buren County sheriff, he said, but the timing had to be right.

In 2015, Emberton became a Greenbrier police officer. His wife, Laura, is Greenbrier Police Chief Gene Earnhart’s administrative assistant.

“Chief Earnhart is top-notch,” Emberton said.

Earnhart has a mutual respect for Emberton. The chief said he met Emberton when the sheriff was assigned to the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

“We did a couple of drug raids together around Greenbrier, and that’s where I met [Emberton]. I heard he might be looking for a job, so I begged,” Earnhart said, laughing.

“He was an outstanding officer. … He did his job. You didn’t have to tell him twice to do something,” Earnhart said. “I hated to lose him, but Van Buren County is lucky to have him, in my opinion. He’s upfront and trustworthy. If he tells you something, you can carry it to the bank.”

Van Buren County Sheriff Scott Bradley took a job with the Sheriffs’ Association as executive director and resigned in 2017. Randy Gurley was appointed by the Van Buren County Quorum Court and couldn’t run for re-election.

Emberton won in the general election with 54.4 percent of the vote.

“We have great employees here; they’ve all put all hands on deck,” Emberton said.

There are three school-resource officers and 18 deputies, including himself.

“Our goal is to attack narcotics aggressively,” he said.

Emberton said the county received its first drug dog, Jack, on Jan. 17. It’s a Malinois (pronounced MAL-in-wah).

“It’s a dual-purpose dog,” Emberton said. “It’ll detect narcotics, it will track if we’ve got lost persons or a suspect that’s run off, and it’s also a bite dog, which will apprehend suspects if needed.”

The dog will also be used in the schools until another canine assigned to the schools can be obtained, he said.

Emberton and his wife have three children, and he said having a good relationship with the four schools in Van Buren County is vital.

“In order to make a change, we’ve got to get more involved with the children and more involved with the schools,” he said.

Emberton said law enforcement is a dangerous job, but he is not afraid.

“I don’t think it scares me to be the sheriff,” he said. “I’m more scared for the people getting involved in the situations they get involved with in the county. If they take the wrong road, we’re here to help them as much as we are here to enforce the law.

“We’ve got a good group of guys who want to help and take care of our citizens.”

After a long and winding career, Emberton said, he has found his niche.

“This is it; this is home,” he said. “This is the place I want to be, the place I want to help, the place I want to protect.”

