North Little Rock dentist arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

A North Little Rock dentist was arrested today on charges accusing him of billing the state Medicaid program for services he didn’t provide, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

Brian Moore, 47, is accused of billing the program for $9,000 worth of services that he didn’t provide between Jan. 24, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2017, Rutledge said in a news release.

Moore submitted false information on the conditions of his patients, who were ages 2 through 21, to make it appear they needed services such as amalgam and resin composite fillings, Rutledge said.

Moore was arrested at his office on one felony and one misdemeanor count of Medicaid fraud, Rutledge said.

The investigation is being conducted in coordination with the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General and the two managed care companies that provide dental benefits to Medicaid recipients.