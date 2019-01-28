President says wall-deal odds below '50-50'

FILE- In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Mulvaney says Trump is prepared for another government shutdown if Congress won't work with him to secure the southern border. Mulvaney spoke Sunday, Jan. 27, on CBS' "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that the odds that congressional negotiators will craft a deal to end his border wall standoff with Congress are "less than 50-50."

As hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal employees prepared to return to work, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he doesn't think the negotiators will strike a deal that he'd accept. He pledged to build a wall anyway, using his executive powers to declare a national emergency if necessary.

"I personally think it's less than 50-50, but you have a lot of very good people on that board," Trump said in an interview with the newspaper.

The president was referring to a bipartisan committee of House and Senate lawmakers that will consider border spending as part of the legislative process.

Earlier in the day, Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said a national emergency declaration was not off the table.

"The president's commitment is to defend the nation, and he will do it either with or without Congress," Mulvaney said on Fox News Sunday.

Mulvaney also said Trump would likely be willing to shut down the government again in three weeks if no agreement is reached.

"Yeah, I think he actually is," Mulvaney said. "He doesn't want to shut the government down, let's make that very clear. He doesn't want to declare a national emergency."

Mulvaney said Trump will insist on a "wall where we need it the most and where we need it the quickest," one that isn't "a 2,000-mile sea-to-shining-sea wall." He added that Trump still wants $5.7 billion but didn't say whether the president would take less in order to sign a deal.

The partial shutdown, which was the longest in U.S. history, ended Friday with Trump agreeing to temporarily reopen the government without any money for a wall.

Inside the West Wing over the weekend, Trump told advisers that declaring a national emergency may be his best option now as he tries to assert himself in a divided government and to secure wall funding, according to four people involved in the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly.

One White House official described Trump's decision to reopen the government as "clearing the deck" for executive action rather than as a retreat. And a longtime confidant said Trump has grown increasingly frustrated by news coverage of his concession to Democrats and has been encouraged by conservative allies to escalate the fight.

Some conservative commentators have said that Trump gave in to top Democrats on Friday.

A bipartisan, bicameral congressional committee has been tasked with brokering an agreement on border security as part of a deal to keep the government open past Feb. 15.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called the prospect of a national-emergency declaration a "terrible idea," reflecting many conservatives' unease about using executive powers in sweeping ways to achieve political ends, a tactic they have long criticized Democratic presidents for employing.

"It's just not a good precedent to set in terms of action. It doesn't mean that I don't want border security. I do. I just think that's the wrong way to achieve it," Rubio said on NBC's Meet the Press.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., agreed. "I happen to agree with the president on barriers at the border and border security as an important first step, but there might be a future president that I don't agree with that thinks something else is an emergency," Blunt said on Fox News Sunday, adding that he hopes "the president doesn't have to go there."

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the leading Republican in the House, said Democrats have funded border barriers in the past and are refusing this time simply because Trump is asking for it.

"The president is the only one who has been reasonable in these negotiations," he said.

Other Republicans said the GOP appetite for using emergency powers was stronger than the remarks of lawmakers on television suggested, because of widespread thought that the party's base would applaud Trump for being bold.

"He's certainly going to have Democratic opposition for partisan reasons and Republicans opposed based on the precedent it sets," former White House legislative director Marc Short said in an interview. "But there is one thing some Republicans say to the media, and then there is what they say quietly to each other when the camera is not on: 'I sure wish he'd do it.'"

Several White House officials said privately on Sunday that Trump has argued that a national-emergency declaration in the coming weeks could pressure Congress to include wall funding as part of a broader legislative package next month and could signal to the GOP's core voters that the president is going to extremes to secure funding for his campaign pledge.

Republican leaders appointed to the committee responsible for negotiating a border security agreement include Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, along with Sens. Blunt, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and John Hoeven of North Dakota. Democratic leaders tapped Sens. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Dick Durbin of Illinois and Jon Tester of Montana.

The White House counsel's office, led by Pat Cipollone, has prepared drafts of declarations, and Trump spent much of Thursday night reviewing them in the White House residence as he watched TV coverage of the shutdown, according to two White House officials familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Angry with Democrats' refusal to bend to his demands, in particular with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Trump pressed Cipollone for guidance about the potential legal repercussions and called friends, such as Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, to hear their views about the negotiations, the two officials said.

In the end, Trump backed off on Friday after being briefed by aides on mounting anxiety among Republican lawmakers over the shutdown and federal flight delays. Trump was wary of the prospect of a shutdown showdown and court challenges over emergency powers unfolding at the same time, the officials added.

Trump argued Sunday that illegal immigration was costing the country tens of billions of dollars a month, although it was not clear on what data he was basing his estimate.

"We are not even into February and the cost of illegal immigration so far this year is $18,959,495,168," he tweeted. "Cost Friday was $603,331,392."

About 11 million people are estimated to be living in the United States without documentation. But on Sunday, Trump challenged that number, tweeting that "there are at least 25,772,342 illegal aliens, not the 11,000,000 that have been reported for years, in our Country. So ridiculous! DHS"

Asked on CBS' Face the Nation about that number, Mulvaney said he did not know where Trump was getting his information. But he argued that the figure "has to be larger than 11 million" because of the numbers of migrants who continue to cross into the United States each month.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Costa, Felicia Sonmez and Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post; by Deb Riechmann of The Associated Press; and by Daniel Flatley, Bill Allison and Ben Brody of Bloomberg News.

Photo by AP

Mick Mulvaney

A Section on 01/28/2019