Tax-cut revisions slow plan's progress

Leaders of the Arkansas House and Senate said they were pleased with the pace of work at the end of the 2019 regular session's second week, even as plans for a tax-cut bill and highway legislation appeared to have stalled.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, had expressed a desire to see legislation containing the centerpiece of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposed tax plan filed last week, but by Friday no such bill had been put forward.

Because of the effect that the tax plan would have on the state budget -- projected to reduce revenue by about $192 million a year when it's fully implemented -- Hendren said the release of that legislation is "correlated" to a highway funding plan, the details of which have yet to be released.

"As we continue to draft those [bills], we find technical corrections that need to be made," Hendren said.

While a lull surrounds priority issues, other topics are getting front-and-center attention in the 92nd General Assembly, which began meeting Jan. 14. The Legislature didn't meet Friday.

GUN-RELATED BILLS

On Friday, the Arkansas Parent Teacher Association held a series of meetings and panel discussions at the state Capitol with a focus on their support for gun-control legislation.

Eve Jorgensen, the Arkansas chapter president for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said her group would focus its efforts over the next several weeks on opposing "stand your ground" legislation filed by state Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville.

Pilkington's legislation, House Bill 1059, would remove from state law a provision that generally requires an attempt to retreat when in public before using deadly physical force in self-defense. On Friday, Pilkington said he hoped to run the bill through a House committee this week, though "it may get delayed."

"A lot of people in Arkansas assume we're a 'stand your ground' state and are shocked to find out we're not," the second-term lawmaker said.

Jorgensen, however, said the legislation was unnecessary and could lead to an uptick in violence.

"We are definitely working to get 'stand your ground' stopped," she said.

Legislation to reduce the cost of concealed-carry license fees (House Bill 1036) was endorsed by the House Judiciary Committee last week and is likely to get a full hearing in the House this week. Jorgensen said the group is neutral toward the legislation.

Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, said it will likely be a few weeks before he files "red flag" legislation. Such laws allow police or family members to petition a judge for a temporary order to seize guns from a person deemed to be a risk to himself or others.

Last summer, Hutchinson said he'd be "open" to such a law, and Leding said Friday that a draft of his bill is being reviewed by the governor's office.

WAGE BILL WAITING

Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, said his legislation, Senate Bill 115, to exempt educators, nonprofit groups and small-business workers from being paid the state's new minimum wage is unlikely to be put forward for a committee vote this week.

"The plan is to sit it out there long enough to get edits," said Ballinger.

Democrats have condemned the notion of exempting workers from the wage increase, which was approved by two-thirds of voters in last year's general election. The proposal was an initiated act, the second such wage increase.

Arkansas' minimum wage rose to $9.25 an hour on Jan. 1, and it is set to increase incrementally until it reaches $11 in 2021.

Ballinger's bill would instead make certain workers subject to the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour.

Senate Majority Leader Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said the Senate Republican caucus had yet to discuss the bill. Republicans hold large majorities in both the House and Senate.

TAX PLAN'S LATEST

Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said Thursday that "we are still working" on revising the governor's proposal to gradually cut the state's top individual income tax rate of 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent.

"We continue to work with the Department of Finance and Administration, legislative leadership, and other members of the General Assembly to refine our approach to lower taxes, and we're closing in on getting that legislation ready to file," Hutchinson said Friday in a statement.

Since August, Hutchinson and state officials have referred to his plan as the "2-4-5.9" plan because of the rates that ultimately would be levied at different income levels. People with taxable income up to $8,000 would pay a 2 percent rate; those with between $8,001 and $18,000 in taxable income would pay 4 percent; and those making $18,001 and up would pay 5.9 percent. The state's top individual income-tax rate of 6.9 percent applies to people with $79,300 in 2018 taxable income, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the finance department.

The plan would raise rates for some taxpayers and require a three-fourths vote in the House and Senate for approval, but it also would increase the standard deduction from $2,200 to $6,800 for single taxpayers and from $4,400 to $13,600 for married taxpayers. But a snag emerged three weeks ago after state officials concluded that roughly 200,000 taxpayers would pay more than $30 million in additional income taxes under the proposal.

The plan is projected by state officials to reduce state tax revenue by nearly $192 million a year after it's fully implemented.

Hutchinson and key lawmakers have said they were trying to figure out how to change the proposal to guarantee that no filer will be hit with a tax increase.

The governor's "2-4-5.9" plan includes ideas from the Arkansas Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force to simplify the state income-tax code by reducing the tax tables from three to one.

Before revising his plan in August, Hutchinson initially announced in the fiscal session in February that he wanted the General Assembly in 2019 to cut the top tax rate to 6 percent. State officials projected that would reduce revenue by about $180 million a year.

In 2015 and 2017, the Legislature enacted Hutchinson's plans to reduce individual income-tax rates for people with up to $75,000 a year in taxable income. The plans are collectively projected to reduce state tax revenue by $150 million a year.

SundayMonday on 01/28/2019