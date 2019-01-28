Trump ally says evidence distorted

Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, right, walks out of the federal courthouse following a hearing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone was arrested Friday in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe.

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, said Sunday that he was "prepared to fight for my life" and prove his innocence in the case brought against him by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Stone, who was charged Friday with obstruction of justice, witness tampering and making false statements, said on ABC News' This Week that text message exchanges that were cited in his indictment were being misrepresented.

"It has to be seen in context," Stone, 66, said of his exchanges with Randy Credico, a radio host and former associate. "It is a humorous exchange. They're taking things out of context to present them in a light that mischaracterizes their significance. I never told Mr. Credico to lie."

Stone told Credico in 2017 to "do a 'Frank Pentangeli'" when he appeared before the House Intelligence Committee in its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The reference was to a character in The Godfather: Part II who ultimately avoids implicating another person in his own testimony before Congress.

"If you testify you're a fool," Stone said in one message, according to the indictment, adding that he could "never get away with" invoking his Fifth Amendment right but that Credico could. "I guarantee you you are the one who gets indicted for perjury if you're stupid enough to testify."

Stone's legal team has said that other text exchanges reveal that he and Credico often had jocular back and forths, before and after the ones in question, that undercut the notion that Credico could have felt threatened.

Stone said he had forgotten about some exchanges with Credico when he told House investigators that they did not exist, a statement that was part of the indictment against him.

"I did forget on some occasions that I had text messages and emails," Stone said. "I am human, and I did make some errors, but they're errors that would be inconsequential in the scope of this investigation."

Stone also said that he never spoke with Trump about WikiLeaks and that they did not discuss a pardon or the investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russian officials.

According to the indictment, a top official from the Trump campaign dispatched him to get information from the group about the thousands of hacked Democratic emails that were damaging to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

In a tweet over the weekend, Trump appeared to put some distance between himself and Stone, saying that his adviser did not work for the campaign for most of 2016.

"CBS reports that in the Roger Stone indictment, data was 'released during the 2016 Election to damage Hillary Clinton,'" Trump wrote on Twitter. "Oh really! What about the Fake and Unverified 'Dossier,' a total phony conjob, that was paid for by Crooked Hillary to damage me and the Trump Campaign? What...

"....about all of the one sided Fake Media coverage (collusion with Crooked H?) that I had to endure during my very successful presidential campaign. What about the now revealed bias by Facebook and many others. Roger Stone didn't even work for me anywhere near the Election!"

On Sunday, Stone did not rule out the possibility of speaking with Mueller's investigators.

"If there's wrongdoing by other people in the campaign that I know about, which I know of none, but if there is, I would certainly testify honestly," he said.

"I'd also testify honestly about any other matter, including any communications with the president. It's true that we spoke on the phone, but those communications are political in nature, they're benign, and there is -- there is certainly no conspiracy with Russia."

"I never discussed these matters with the president, and everything that I did ... is constitutionally protected free speech. That's what I engaged in -- it's called politics," he said in the same interview.

Stone also said he was "mindful" of Mueller's "ability to induce people to say things that are not true, particularly people who are seeking a reduction in their sentence or people who have an ax to grind."

Stone has made similar remarks about Mueller in the past.

"The special counsel pokes into every aspect of my social, family, personal, business and political life, seeking something -- anything -- he can use to pressure me, to silence me and to try to induce me to testify against my friend Donald Trump," Stone said in a videotaped fundraising appeal in the fall of 2018.

Acknowledging a flurry of media interviews since his Friday arrest, Stone said he wanted to draw attention to what he saw as the inappropriate way his arrest took place. "This was an expensive show of force to try to depict me as public enemy No. 1, the OG, to attempt to poison the jury pool," Stone said, using a slang expression that means "original gangster."

"These are Gestapo tactics," he said.

While Stone is presumed innocent, the charges against him are very specific and "easily provable," U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a former federal prosecutor, said on ABC.

"White-collar defendants always make some variation of the same argument, and that is, 'I have a perfectly innocent explanation for this fact, and as for this other fact, I can come with an innocent explanation for that, and likewise for all these other facts,'" the California Democrat said. "'But whatever you do, don't look at their totality."'

Information for this article was contributed by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; by Elise Viebeck, Devlin Barrett, Rosalind S. Helderman and Manuel Roig-Franzia of The Washington Post; and by Bill Allison and Mark Niquette of Bloomberg News.

