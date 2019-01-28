U.K. debate over EU exit intensifies

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald, centre, Martina Anderson, left, and Michelle O'Neil, right, knock down a 'mock' wall on the Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland border, near Newry in Northern Ireland, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Protesters angered at the prospect of a hard Brexit built a mock wall across part of the Irish border, the theatrical gesture on Saturday was the centrepiece of a County Down demonstration against future border checks. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May faces another eventful week in Parliament as lawmakers plan to challenge her minority Conservative government for control of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

Amendments designed to change the course of Britain's planned March 29 departure escalated the political jockeying. Several would delay the exit or prohibit a break without a divorce deal with the EU.

The final lineup to be considered in the House of Commons is not expected to be announced until Tuesday, hours before the next debate and voting on a pullout begins.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said her party would support postponing exit day.

Sturgeon said the possibility of a second U.K. referendum on leaving the EU was not gaining traction in Parliament because of opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's ambiguous position.

Voters supported Britain's withdrawal from the EU during a June 2016 referendum. Opponents of the departure and others who have qualms about the process now underway have suggested holding another vote.

"It's incumbent on Labor to make its position on this clear," she said. "If it does, so then I do think there would possibly be a majority in the House of Commons."

May's divorce plan was soundly rejected by lawmakers two weeks ago. She is scrambling to gain more backing for the plan agreed with the EU, but some legislators are determined to force the government to slow the process and take "no-deal" off the table.

The Sunday Times used its lead editorial to say it opposed a "no-deal" departure that would do unneeded harm to Britain, but also opposed the amendments that would block the "no-deal" route.

It argued the threat of a withdrawal taking place without agreement on issues that affect people and businesses throughout Europe was Britain's only bargaining chip in getting the EU to soften the withdrawal terms and make May's deal acceptable to lawmakers.

EU leaders remain adamant -- in public at least -- they will not alter the withdrawal treaty reached with Britain's government late last year.

One of the key points in dispute is how to prevent a hard post-departure border that would bring back customs and identity checks between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K.

British newspapers have compared the confrontation with the EU to a game of chicken, with pro-exit papers predicting the EU will cave in to avoid a crash.

The Sunday Express predicted the EU would back down on the Irish border impasse as long as rebels in Parliament "do not succeed in taking the threat of no deal off the table."

