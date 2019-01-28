Volunteers sought for The Good Samaritan Center

The founder and board president of The Good Samaritan Center of White County Inc. use the same description when they talk about volunteers for the organization — they’re “desperately” needed.

“Our biggest goal is to get some new volunteers,” said Marcia Szabo (pronounced Zay-bo), president of the nonprofit organization’s board of directors.

The center, at 1512 W. Park Ave. in Searcy, provides food, clothing, some household items and social-service information to people in need. The center is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

In 2018, it served an average of 433 people per month, Szabo said.

“The center is manned by a different church each month, and last year, we lost several of our member churches; they kind of decided to do other things. One church got so small it disbanded,” Szabo said. “We’re having to scrounge up volunteers.”

The center opened in 1990 after Brenda Marion of Searcy visited a friend who then lived in Wynne and volunteered at the Good Shepherd Center in that city.

“I ended up going with her one time and talked to leaders about the organization,” Marion said. “I came home, and it just wouldn’t leave my heart. I felt like God wanted the same thing in Searcy.”

She said David Crouch, who was then pastor of First Baptist Church and head of the Ministerial Alliance, “got behind me, thank goodness.” He has since retired.

The Good Samaritan Center opened in a little house on Moore Street donated by Temple Baptist Church. The program was located in that building for about three years before moving to its current, larger location, she said.

Szabo said the current building is owned by First Security Bank, which allows the organization to use it basically rent-free.

“I think, technically, we pay $1 a year,” she said.

Szabo said members of eight churches, including First Presbyterian Church, of which she is a member, and Valley Baptist Church, which Marion attends, volunteer to man the center two days a week for a month.

“A few churches have doubled up and are taking two months,” she said. “Each church is allowed to have a voting member on the board.

“What we would like is for another church or some cohesive group to take a month. They can have a member serve on the board, so they have a vote in what we do.”

Marion, who is vice president of the board, said a lot of people who started volunteering initially with the program have died, and many of the volunteers from the churches are “aging out.”

“It’s just like everything else; people are just so busy,” she said. “… we desperately need churches to step up, or other organizations to step up.”

She said AARP has volunteered in the past, for example.

“In 2018, we served 5,196 individuals from 2,119 households in White County,” Szabo said.

“We try to keep sheets, blankets, things like that, but those are hard to come by. We have small appliances, kitchenware — we like to keep a supply of those, especially when we have a burn-out family that has had a fire. The big thing is food, obviously.”

She said the majority of the food is purchased at the Arkansas Food Bank, and the program has regular donors, including Harps and Pizza Hut.

Szabo said clients are asked to fill out an application and are interviewed to “find out what their needs are.” Food is distributed according to how many people are in the family.

“While the kitchen helpers are doing that, people can go back in the clothing area and pick up some clothing items,” she said.

Churches or organizations with members who would like to volunteer may call Szabo at (501) 268-9977, Marion at (501) 281-5017 or treasurer Scott Warrington at (501) 593-0676.

The next board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at the center. Szabo said anyone may attend, although she asked that individuals call her beforehand, if possible.

Marion said it is gratifying to see The Good Samaritan Center of White County still fulfilling its mission since she spearheaded it almost three decades ago.

“It’s an example that God, when his hand’s in something, it’s going to work,” she said.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.