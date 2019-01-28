Wampus Cats defensive leader has outstanding season

Conway’s Reed Hughes, left, chases down Bentonville West’s Tanner Anderson during the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs in November. Hughes is the 2018 River Valley & Ozark Edition Defensive Player of the Year.

Reed Hughes grew up a coach’s kid in Conway, hanging around John McConnell Stadium with the likes of former Wampus Cat and NFL star Peyton Hillis, among others.

And after a stellar junior season at inside linebacker last fall, Hughes, a 6-1, 205-pounder, is well on his way to joining those CHS greats.

In helping lead the Wampus Cats to a 10-3, Class 7A state quarterfinal finish, Hughes recorded 77 tackles, 44 assists,

10 tackles for loss, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups and 10 quarterback hurries.

“He is very intelligent and has a passion to play football,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said of Hughes. “He really enjoys the competitive part of it. He pretty much was our quarterback on defense, as far as the front goes, making calls. He’s a coach’s son, and that makes a difference.

“But the biggest word is he’s got a passion for football. He’s very competitive. I just expect big things from him.”

Hughes has already achieved one of those big things. He is the 2018 River Valley & Ozark Edition Defensive Player of the Year for 2018.

“It was a dream of a year,” he said.

• • •

Hughes has been at Conway for 16 of his 17 years. His father, Greg Hughes, after being head coach at Lavaca, came to CHS as an assistant under former coach Kenny Smith.

“Growing up as a coach’s kid was a lot of fun,” Reed Hughes said. “I was around all the players all the time. They loved to play with me, and I just enjoyed being around them. Just that atmosphere — everything’s fun; then when it’s time, you become serious, and you’re in those moments with them.

“Peyton Hillis was a huge part of our lives; Stephen Moore, who coaches now at Carl Stuart Middle School; and some other guys who might not be big names, like Tyler Langley and Ben Tucson. Luke Pruett was a big influence.

“Those guys really set a way for me. I knew they were football players and that I wanted to grow up and be like them.”

Clint Ashcraft succeeded Smith atop the Wampus Cat program. As a sophomore, Hughes said, he knew he wouldn’t see much playing time at linebacker, so then-assistant coach Brooks Hollingsworth taught Hughes to long snap. That’s where he first made his mark.

“I was still little,” he said. “From my sophomore to junior year, I gained 40 pounds. But I wanted to help the team out in some aspect (as a 10th-grader), and I knew long snapping would be a good way to do it.”

But after Steve Daniels retired as athletic director last year, Ashcraft moved to that position. He was succeeded on the field by Fimple.

“My whole elementary through middle school life was Coach Ashcraft, and that’s who I expected to play for — him and all these coaches I grew up with,” Hughes said. “Last year was a complete change. A lot of those [assistant] coaches got out of coaching, but it’s been a good transition.

“Coach Fimple is really good with us. He likes to be personable. He’s got a good technique and gets the job done. At practice, he’s lively, gets excited and jokes around.”

But Hughes made the varsity baseball team as a sophomore third baseman. Noel Boucher’s

Wampus Cats went 21-5 and finished as Class 7A state runner-up last year, so Hughes didn’t go through spring football drills under Fimple.

“Everything was kind of unexpected,” Fimple said. “We didn’t see him a bunch during spring ball. His success and ours were sort of unexpected, but it was a blessing to see that hard work like that pays off.”

Hughes said he grew up playing baseball and loved the game but was on the fence about trying out for the high school team.

“But I love it,” he said. “Baseball and football have two different atmospheres. I just love both sides.”

He said that while growing up, he would have said football was his favorite, but now he loves whatever is in season.

On the football field, Hughes studies under his father, the Wampus Cat linebacker coach.

“Every coach with a son wants to coach him and be around him as much as possible and watch him grow during this time,” Fimple said. “It’s a dynamic that’s fun to watch.”

Hughes said playing for his father was “truly an experience and a lot of fun.”

“He’s really good at separating work from home,” he said. “I don’t receive any special treatment, but sometimes he’s yelling at you, and you know he’s yelling at you as Dad, not as Coach.”

After the Wampus Cats graduated their linebacking corps from 2017, Hughes said his goal heading into last summer was to earn a starting position. He did so by the season opener.

“I want to be a leader,” he said. “That’s how I’m wired. I want people to not be in the dark and know how everything’s going to go. At linebacker, I could step up and be a leader for the team. We went into the season with no one really confident in our defense and how we were going to do. I wanted to step in and be that leader.”

A student with a 3.92 grade-point average, Hughes said he eventually hopes to go into sports broadcasting. He said he’d love to be a college athlete.

“I’m open to anything,” he said. “The Lord’s got a plan.”

Goals for baseball this spring and football next fall?

“We want to win a state championship,” he said.

Fimple said several things make Hughes a leader.

“He understands things, not only from a football aspect,” the coach said. “When you have a passion like that, it’s easy for people to follow you.”