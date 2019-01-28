White County Master Gardeners receive honors for work in 2018

Mary Collins of Judsonia is the 2018 White County Master Gardener of the Year. She volunteered 182 hours of service to projects throughout White County.

— White County Master Gardeners have been honored for their volunteer work in 2018.

The Master Gardeners program is sponsored by the White County Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. In order to become a certified Master Gardener, a person has to complete 40 hours of training offered by the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, then volunteer at least 40 hours of his or her time during the following year.

Mary Collins, 70, of Judsonia has been named the 2018 White County Master Gardener of the Year. She has been a member of the local Master Gardeners group since 2012.

“Becoming a Master Gardener was one of my goals on the retirement plan,” said Collins, who retired in 2010. “I admired the Master Gardeners I knew and the work they did for White County. Most people are not aware that the Welcome to Searcy sign, Spring Park, Pioneer Village, Black House Garden, Beebe-Capps median, Daniel Park, El Paso Library, Bradford Walking Park and the Therapy Garden at the hospital are maintained by volunteer Master Gardeners.

“Becoming a Master Gardener has allowed me to make wonderful friends and participate in educational and fun activities,” Collins said.

Collins logged 182 hours of volunteer work, including 48 hours of education hours, in 2018.

Sherri Sanders, White County extension agent for agriculture, gardening and the Master Gardeners, said the Master Gardener of the Year award is given to a member “who has exceeded expectations and the minimum requirements to maintain membership in the group.”

“This award was given to Mary for her prolific contributions of time and talent to many projects and activities of the White County Master Gardeners, including her tireless efforts at the Searcy Art Center, otherwise known as Black House. She also received the Sunshine Award for her enthusiasm, friendliness and participation, and a certificate for being a member of the 100+ Hour Club,” Sanders said.

“Mary is a friend to many and filled with enthusiasm and warmth for the Master Gardener program and fellow members. She enjoys working in the horticulture exhibits at the county fair and serving as mentor to new Master Gardner volunteers,” Sanders said.

“She is very engaged and involved in a diverse range of projects,” Sanders said. “She helps at different places. … She just pops up everywhere, and she is very interested in recruiting new members. … That is one of her many gifts.”

“We congratulate Mary for her efforts and volunteer hours donated to White County.”

Other awards announced recently include the following:

• Friend of Master Gardeners, Individual was presented to Angie Davis of Beebe.

• Friend of Master Gardeners, Business was presented to the Searcy School District.

In addition to Collins, other recipients of the Sunshine Award were Linda Jenkins, Mary Ellen Nutter, Ron Rupe, Marilyn Sims, Amie White, Pam Wisdom and Larry Yingling.

In addition to Collins, other members of the White County Master Gardeners recognized as members of the 100+ Hour Club were Peggy Alton, Sue Ekdahl, Randy Feagin, Diann Gray, Venson Henderson, Rose Ann Houston, Billie Howard, Liz Howell, Mary Jacobs, Michelle Keese, Kenneth Liles, Colleen Massengale, Marilyn McCrystal, Debbie Miller, Glenda Moore, Freda Morgan, Bobby G. Norris, Jean Norris, Carl Nutter, Mary Ellen Nutter, Shirley Powell, Ron Rupe, Bobbie Sandlin, Marilyn Sims, Janice Stewart, Ann Wood, Don Woodford, Linda Woodford, Larry Yingling and Deborah Zimmer.

Sanders said the total work hours for the year reported for all Master Gardener volunteers was more than 6,400 hours in White County.

For more information about becoming a Master Gardener in White County, contact the Extension Service office at (501) 268-5394 or email white-searcy@uaex.edu.