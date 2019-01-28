Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WWII-era grenade in car's trunk prompts Taco Bell evacuation

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:36 a.m. 0comments

OCALA, Fla. — When a World War II-era hand grenade came to a Taco Bell in central Florida, everyone else had to leave.

In Facebook posts, Ocala Police said a treasure hunter found the grenade while magnet fishing Saturday in Ocklawaha. Magnet fishing is a form of treasure hunting that uses magnets to retrieve items from bodies of water.

Police say the man put the grenade in the trunk of his car and drove to the restaurant in Ocala, about 15 miles away, where he called authorities to report finding the small explosive device.

The restaurant was evacuated and the Marion County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was dispatched to remove the grenade. Ocala Police said it was authenticated as a World War II-era weapon and would be destroyed.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT