5 Houston officers hurt in raid shootout; 2 suspects killed

HOUSTON -- Four Houston police officers were shot Monday evening and another was also injured during a gunbattle that broke out as part of a drug investigation, the Houston Police Department said.

Two suspects were killed.

The police officers were part of a team of about a dozen narcotics police officers and a half-dozen patrol officers that was executing a search warrant Monday in a working-class neighborhood about 7 miles southeast of downtown Houston. Police believed drugs, including black tar heroin, were being dealt out of the home.

Police Chief Art Acevado said the officers came under fire just after forcing open the home's front door.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said that two officers were shot in the neck, underwent surgery and were in critical but stable condition.

Two other officers who were shot were in stable condition and were able to walk around, Acevedo said. Police later said that one of those officers was released after being treated for a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

A fifth officer suffered a knee injury and was also in good condition.

Additional information on the two suspects was not immediately available.

Veronica Bonilla, 45, was watching TV after work when she heard half a dozen gunshots ring out from the house two doors down. Within seconds, she said, the neighborhood sounded like a war zone.

Bonilla drew the curtains, locked the door and called her husband.

Soon friends and relatives began calling: Local news stations were broadcasting from the scene, and Bonilla's house was on TV.

"Honey, let me tell you, I am locked in the house and I cannot leave," she said. "It is so scary. It is crazy."

Information for this article was contributed by Manny Fernandez, Mihir Zaveri and Liam Stack of The New York Times; and by Juan A. Lozano of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/29/2019