Big Buck Challenge recognizes hunter achievement

Adult and youth deer hunters entered some impressive bucks during the annual Big Buck Challenge sponsored by Mountain Man Supplies and Pawn in Fayetteville.

The results: First, Russell Arnold, 11-point taken in Carroll County; second, Charles Croom, 18-point semi-irregular taken in Washington County; third, Max Light, 16-point taken in Madison County; fourth, Zach Hollowell, 10-point in Washington County; fifth, David Behl, 11-point in Washington County; sixth, Marcus Dale, 16-point in Benton County; and seventh, Kenneth (Billy) Thompson, 11-point in Washington County.

Youth division: First, Trenton Sisco, 8-point taken in Washington County; second, Stephen Gulledge, 8-point in Madison County; third, Trace Boyd, 8-point in Washington County; fourth, Desmond Peterson, 8-point in Washington County.

Trenton Sisco, first place, youth division.

Stephen Gulledge, second place, youth division.

Trace Boyd, third place, youth division.

Desmond Peterson, fourth place, youth division.

Sports on 01/29/2019