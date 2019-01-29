Adult and youth deer hunters entered some impressive bucks during the annual Big Buck Challenge sponsored by Mountain Man Supplies and Pawn in Fayetteville.
The results: First, Russell Arnold, 11-point taken in Carroll County; second, Charles Croom, 18-point semi-irregular taken in Washington County; third, Max Light, 16-point taken in Madison County; fourth, Zach Hollowell, 10-point in Washington County; fifth, David Behl, 11-point in Washington County; sixth, Marcus Dale, 16-point in Benton County; and seventh, Kenneth (Billy) Thompson, 11-point in Washington County.
Youth division: First, Trenton Sisco, 8-point taken in Washington County; second, Stephen Gulledge, 8-point in Madison County; third, Trace Boyd, 8-point in Washington County; fourth, Desmond Peterson, 8-point in Washington County.
Sports on 01/29/2019
Print Headline: Big Buck Challenge recognizes hunter achievement
