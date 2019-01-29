Authorities ID body found on rural Arkansas road

Authorities in southwest Arkansas were investigating the death of a 39-year-old man whose body was found lying in the middle of a rural road, according to a news release from the Columbia County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded just outside of Waldo Sunday where they found Wallace Turner Jr. of Waldo unresponsive on Columbia Road 58, according to the release.

Investigators said that Turner stopped at a local convenience store and left on foot.

The State Crime Lab confirmed Turner’s identity and that his death was a homicide.

The exact cause of his death wasn't immediately available.

Authorities are continuing to investigate Turner's death but haven’t made any arrests or identified a suspect in the killing.