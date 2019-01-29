Pot to stay banned at Missouri vet homes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Residents and employees of Missouri's seven nursing homes for veterans will not be allowed to use medical marijuana.

Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Grace Link said Monday that the state must prohibit the use of medical marijuana at the homes in order to comply with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which considers pot an illegal drug.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the decision affects about 1,350 residents of homes in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Warrensburg, Mount Vernon, St. James, Cape Girardeau, Mexico and Cameron.

Federal funds pay part of the more than $80 million needed to operate the homes, and Missouri officials don't want to jeopardize that revenue.

Missouri voters approved the use of medical marijuana in November. Shops are expected to open early next year.

Trump backs push for school Bible study

President Donald Trump gave his blessing Monday to lawmakers in several states who are pushing legislation to allow Bible literacy classes in public schools.

"Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible," Trump wrote in a morning tweet. "Starting to make a turn back? Great!"

His tweet came shortly after a segment on Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends reporting that bills have been introduced in at least six states that would allow public school children to study the historical significance of the Bible.

The legislation has drawn objections from groups seeking to protect the separation of church and state. The groups argue that the bills are backdoor attempts to promote Christianity in public schools.

The Fox & Friends segment included an interview with Aaron McWilliams, a Republican North Dakota representative, one of the states where lawmakers are weighing such bills.

"There's a separation of church and state, but there's not a separation of books from education," McWilliams said.

The other states where such bills are under consideration are Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia and Florida, according to the Fox News report.

Shark bites dropped in '18, study finds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- University of Florida researchers say far fewer shark bites were reported worldwide last year.

According to the university's International Shark Attack File, 66 bites were documented in 2018, compared with 88 the previous year. That's 26 percent lower than the five-year average of 84 bites annually. Thirty-two bites happened in U.S. waters.

Four of last year's bites were fatal, roughly keeping with the average of six deaths worldwide each year.

Gavin Naylor of the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark research program said it's unknown whether the drop can be attributed to more people heeding beach safety warnings or to declining shark populations.

The steep drop, a statistical anomaly, suggests swimmers may be getting better at heeding warnings, Naylor said in a statement.

"It begs the question of whether we're seeing fewer bites because there are fewer sharks -- that would be the glass half-empty interpretation. Or it could be that the general public is heeding the advice of beach safety officials," he said.

Naylor said beachgoers need to learn about shark behavior in areas such as Cape Cod, Mass., where great white sharks have followed a rebounding seal population.

Florida usually tops the chart in unprovoked attacks across the U.S., with Volusia County annually crowned the shark attack capital of the world. But last year, the number in the state fell by nearly half, from 31 to 16. Naylor said that's likely linked to decline in blacktip sharks, the species usually linked to attacks in state waters.

Salvadoran charged in Nevada slayings

RENO, Nev. -- Prosecutors in Nevada said Monday that they've filed murder charges that could bring the death penalty against a 19-year-old Salvadoran immigrant in four recent killings carried out over a six-day span.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman acted alone in the deaths of a couple in Reno and two women in their homes in nearby Gardnerville, prosecutors Mark Jackson and Chris Hicks told reporters. Court documents indicated that Martinez-Guzman worked last year as a landscaper at the Reno couple's home.

Martinez-Guzman has been jailed since his arrest Jan. 19 in the state capital, Carson City, where court documents say he admitted to sheriff's deputies that he fatally shot a Reno couple with a gun he stole from their home.

Hicks added that Martinez-Guzman's immigration status had nothing to do with the criminal charges, which also included five burglary counts.

President Donald Trump tweeted a week ago that the four killings in Nevada showed the need for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, which was at the center of the federal government shutdown.

Jackson said on Monday that investigators in Douglas and Washoe counties had "a high level of confidence" that Martinez-Guzman acted alone.

