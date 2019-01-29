China urges U.S. to withdraw extradition request

BEIJING — China's foreign ministry has called on Washington to withdraw its request for Canada to extradite a Huawei executive to face charges of lying to banks about possible dealings with Iran.

A ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, complained that Washington "has shown disregard for the stern representations" from Beijing over the case of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer.

Meng was arrested Dec. 1 in Vancouver and faces an extradition hearing Wednesday.

Geng said, "We urge the U.S. to immediately withdraw the arrest warrant against Miss Meng Wanzhou and stop making such kinds of extradition requests."

