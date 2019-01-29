Former tech chief at Arkansas high school gets 25-year sentence for child porn

U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright on Friday sentenced a former information technology director at Midland High School in Pleasant Plains to 25 years in federal prison for luring a student who was younger than 16 into sharing nude photographs of herself with him and having sex with him.

Wright ordered James Verne Seger, 56, who was known at the school as "Jess," to serve the federal sentence concurrently with a 240-year state sentence he received last March in Independence County Circuit Court in the same situation.

Seger pleaded guilty in September to a federal charge of producing child pornography in return for another charge of possession of child pornography being dropped. In Independence County, he pleaded guilty in March to charges of Internet stalking, first-degree sexual assault and second-degree assault.

His attorney, Clay Simpson of Searcy, said at the federal plea hearing that Seger won't be eligible for parole from the Arkansas Department of Correction for 50 years, when he is 96 years old. If that's the case, he would have served both sentences by then, though his federal sentence also requires him to remain on supervised release for the rest of his life.

Seger's federal crime was punishable by 15 to 30 years, to be followed by a term of supervised release ranging from 5 years to life.

Seger had worked at the school district for eight years when several students stumbled upon iPads used by the art department on which they found screenshots of Snapchat messages between a female student and "James." The messages contained sexually explicit photographs of the female student, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant.

When questioned by a U.S. Secret Service agent, the girl said she had been conversing online over the summer with an 18- or 19-year-old she knew only as James.

She admitted sending sexually explicit and nude photographs of herself to James, but later asked Seger to help her delete her Snapchat account and email account to block James, she said, admitting that by then she suspected Seger might be James.

Seger told the agent he helped the girl reset her Snapchat account and also contacted James, telling him to leave the girl alone, Bryant said. But, she said, as the investigation continued, the girl told the agent that James had been blackmailing her, telling her to perform sex acts with Seger or he would send her nude photographs to her family members.

Bryant told the judge that the girl had had sexual encounters with Seger three times at her house and once in his office at the school, where he videotaped her touching him sexually at James' demand.

The prosecutor said surveillance cameras at the school captured the girl going into Seger's office one day and remaining for about an hour. Agents later searched the office and found 70 images of the girl, some in which she was partially nude or in sexually explicit poses, as well as the videotape Seger had made with his cellphone.

