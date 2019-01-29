Pawscout uses a tag attached to a pet’s collar, blue-tooth technology and a smartphone app to help keep up with pets. A Jan. 19 Tools and Toys column was inaccurate in the description of how the tracking worked.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
