Ice storm hit like no other

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Broken trees, including one with a widow maker, are seen along the Kings River after the ice storm in January 2009.

If you were reading this column 10 years ago, chances are it was by the glow of a kerosene lamp.

Northwest Arkansas was pretty well in the dark after the massive ice storm that hit on Jan. 27, 2009. The sky was falling back then, or so it seemed.

A heavy coating of ice snapped trees as if they were Popsicle sticks. Falling timber took down charged power lines that slithered across roadways, waiting like a snake to bite.

Homes were without power for days or weeks. Generators were in such demand that people put their names on waiting lists to get one. Our dedicated utility crews worked for hours, days on end alongside out-of-state crews dispatched here to deal with the aftermath.

Emergency services people worked day and night. Some residents who live on rural roads couldn't leave their property for days. It took that long to clear roads and driveways. Everyone has their ice storm story.

People who ventured outside at the height of the storm won't forget it. Our corner of the Ozarks sounded like the gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Trees broke with a loud pop every second, on the second, in town and out in the country.

Broken branches hanging high by a splinter were a big concern. Widow makers, they're called. Ready to fall at any moment on an unsuspecting head.

The January 2009 ice storm was historic. It remains an epic weather event that Gary Townzen of Rogers remembers well.

"It was like a war zone," Townzen said. He grew up in Rogers and said it's the worst ice storm he's ever seen.

Townzen was on the Rogers City Council in 2009 and still serves today. Cleanup was an expensive project for the city, he said.

If the ice storm had a silver lining, it was what took place in the days and weeks afterward. An incredible spirit of volunteerism rose up like warm, thawing sunshine. Platoons of people turned out to help their neighbors, and neighborhoods, deal with the mess.

A call went out for volunteers in Rogers to gather on a Saturday to help clean up yards for people who weren't able to do it themselves. One might expect a good turnout to be 50, maybe 75 folks.

Friends and neighbors, 800 people showed up on that get-it-done Saturday. The turnout was amazing, enough to bring a tear to the eye.

"That shouldn't be a surprise," Townzen said. "That's just the way people are here."

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area was ground zero for the ice storm. No telling how many thousands of trees came crashing down all over the state park. Trails were so clogged with timber even a chipmunk couldn't get through the tangle.

Again, a parade of volunteers arrived at the park on work days designated for trail cleanup. Men, women and kids put muscle to the matter at hand to reopen the trails.

Park staff or those with bona fide chainsaw training did the cutting while volunteers behind them dragged timber off the trails.

The 1.5-mile Shaddox Hollow Trail was the target of one work Saturday. So many helpers turned out that the trail was reopened by the end of the day.

Still, it took six months to clear all the trails in the park, said Mark Clippinger, superintendent.

The ice storm may have brought some minor benefit to the forest in that some natural thinning occurred. But from a maintenance standpoint it was a nightmare, Clippinger said.

Let it snow, but spare us another ice storm.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com.

Sports on 01/29/2019