• Andrew Wood, a fire department lieutenant in Eclectic, Ala., said "it is almost certain" that a neighbor of Tyler McLeod and Joshua Donahey would have died if they hadn't rushed into a burning house to save a dog and then rescued the neighbor when they realized someone was still in the home.

• Gary Barksdale, acting chief postal inspector for the U.S. Postal Service, hosted the first day of issue ceremony for a forever stamp honoring entertainer Gregory Hines, who died of cancer in 2003 at age 57, as part of the service's Black Heritage Series.

• Keri Crafts of Burlington, Vt., and her two daughters were about halfway up when the ski lift stopped at Stowe Mountain Ski Resort, stranding them and more than 150 others for more than two hours in 20-degree weather until rescuers lowered them to the ground using ropes.

• Track Palin, 29, the elder son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has won early release from custody at a halfway house in Anchorage, Alaska, where he was serving a sentence after being convicted of assaulting his father, Todd, in 2017.

• Emmanuel Franklin, 19, of Sumter, S.C., was arrested on a blackmail charge after police accused him of trying to extort money from his mother by telling her that kidnappers would kill him unless she paid them $130.

• Grant Amato, 29, of Chuluota, Fla., accused of killing his parents and brother after being kicked out and then stealing $200,000 from his family to send to a woman he had met on a porn website, faces three first-degree murder counts, Seminole County sheriff's deputies said.

• Laura Plummer, 34, a British woman sentenced to prison for taking painkiller tablets into Egypt for her Egyptian partner who suffers chronic back pain, has been pardoned and will return to England, Britain's Foreign Office announced.

• Ted Cook, police chief of Mountain Brook, Ala., said 24-year-old Miranda Lynn Wiley of Trussville was killed when she got out of her car after being in a wreck and was struck by oncoming traffic as she walked across the road.

• Tommy Daras, an ice cream shop owner in Orangeburg, S.C., said he's selling his restaurant because he's been unable to remove a Confederate battle flag flown by the Sons of Confederate Veterans on a tiny piece of property in front of his shop that he said "killed" his business on social media.

