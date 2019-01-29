Little Rock police investigate murder-suicide

Little Rock Police Department officers were investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of Dorset Drive Tuesday night. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Little Rock Police Department officers were on the scene of a fatal shooting that resulted in the deaths of three people Tuesday night, the agency said.

A police dispatch log showed that a shooting was reported at 6:11 p.m. in the 3500 block of Dorset Drive. Lt. Steve McClanahan said that a man and woman in their late 50s were found shot to death by their son, and that the son shot himself. The shooter died at the hospital, McClanahan said.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is at the scene. Check back for updates.

