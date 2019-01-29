LIVE UPDATES: Georgia at Arkansas

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

The Razorbacks' defense over the last two games fueled a much-needed win over Missouri and given itself a chance to win on the road against a top-15 team. Arkansas forced a turnover on one-third of opponents' offensive possessions in that span. Against a turnover-prone team like Georgia, look to see the Razorbacks attempt to speed up the Bulldogs and dictate tempo.

Isaiah Joe was under the weather during the Texas Tech loss, Mike Anderson said Monday. We will see tonight if he is fully healthy and able to give Arkansas a lift from behind the arc, where the Razorbacks are 10th in the SEC through six games.

Georgia's starters: Tyree Crump, Nicolas Claxton, E'Torrion Wilridge, William Jackson and Rayshaun Hammonds.

If Georgia hopes to avoid a 1-6 start to SEC play, it must value the basketball. The Bulldogs rank last among all Power 5 conference teams in turnover rate (23.0) and average more than 17 turnovers per game. For the season, Georgia holds a -5.3 turnover margin. Despite turning the ball over 26 times Saturday, the Bulldogs made 12/17 3-point attempts and hung 98 points on Texas in Athens. Tyree Crump led Georgia with 21 points on 6/8 from deep and five players finished with at least 13 points.

Ailing the Bulldogs' poor start in conference is the fact they rank last in the SEC in offensive and defensive efficiency. Defensively, they turn opponents over less than any other team and give up offensive rebounds at the highest clip. Nicolas Claxton, at 6-11, has a guard-like skillset and could be a matchup problem for Arkansas' frontline. He stuffs the stat sheet.