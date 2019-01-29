Man, 28, killed in eastern Arkansas, authorities say

A 28-year-old man was murdered in Helena-West Helena on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Walnut Street at about 10 p.m., where a woman said she found her grandson dead inside an apartment, Helena-West Helena Police Department Chief James Smith said. According to the chief, she had been unsuccessfully trying to call her grandson for much of the day.

Phillips County Coroner Earnest Larry identified the victim as Calvin Smith. The coroner said the victim had been shot, but that the State Crime Lab would determine if the gunshot wounds caused the 28-year-old's death.

The police chief said he believes the homicide was in retaliation for the Jan. 22 murder of Kasey Grant. Grant was shot inside an SUV at a Helena-West Helena gas station and later died at a nearby hospital, he said.

The investigation into the Jan. 22 homicide and the Jan. 28 murder are ongoing, police said. According to Bill Sadler, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, the agency is also assisting in the investigation.

This is Helena-West Helena's third homicide in just under 10 days.