• Black Panther took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, giving Ryan Coogler's superhero sensation its most significant awards-season honor yet and potentially setting up Wakanda for a major role at next month's Academy Awards. The two leading Oscar nominees -- Roma and The Favourite -- were bypassed by the actors organization for a best ensemble field that also included BlacKkKlansman, Crazy Rich Asians, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born. Although Black Panther wasn't nominated for any individual Guild awards, it took home the final award at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of T'Challa/Black Panther, tried to put the film into context. "To be young, gifted and black," he said, quoting the Nina Simone song. "We know what it's like to be told there isn't a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. ... We know what's like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day," said Boseman. "We knew that we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see." The win puts Black Panther squarely in contention for best picture at the Academy Awards where it's nominated for seven honors including best picture. In the last decade the Guild's ensemble winner has gone on to win best picture at the Academy Awards half of the time.

• Michael Jackson's family members said Monday that they are "furious" that two men who accuse him of sexually abusing them as boys have received renewed attention because of a new documentary about them. The family released a statement denouncing Leaving Neverland, a documentary film featuring Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck that premiered last week at the Sundance Film Festival and is set to air in the spring on HBO and the U.K.'s Channel 4. "Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family -- that is the Jackson way," the statement said. "But we can't just stand by while this public lynching goes on. ... Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made." The family points out that Jackson, who died in 2009, was acquitted in a criminal trial in 2005 in a case involving another young man. Robson testified at that trial, saying he had slept in Jackson's room many times, but that Jackson had never molested him. Safechuck made similar statements to investigators. Both men filed lawsuits in 2013 saying stress and trauma had forced them to admit they were sexually abused. The suits, thrown out on technical grounds, are under appeal. The film's director, Dan Reed, has said he has no doubts about the men's validity.

Photo by AP file photo

In this May 25, 2005 file photo, Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation trial in Santa Maria, Calif.

A Section on 01/29/2019