North Little Rock puts off vote on listing city buildings for possible sale, development

The North Little Rock City Council delayed a vote on whether to put about 5 acres of downtown property on the real estate market.

At a City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Joe Smith said he wants to adjust the contract with Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, the real estate company that would sell the property.

"It was kind of a one-sided contract in the fact that they have the ability to renew or extend the contract without us agreeing to extend the contract," Smith said.

Smith plans to put the proposal back before the City Council at the next meeting, which is scheduled Feb. 11.

"It's not anything that would kill the deal at all," Smith said about the changes to the contract. "We just wanted to get it right on the front end because there was some concern from the council."

If sold, the property could bring in approximately $3.48 million.

The 5 acres includes two city buildings and three city employee parking lots, Smith said in a previous interview.

"It's got a great view," Smith said. "It's on the trolley track. It's right next to the arena. It's got a beautiful view of the river and the downtown skyline."

If the city does sell the property, officials will need to build a parking garage for city employees to balance the three parking lots that would be sold, Smith said.

Although the real estate firm does not have an exact idea of what kind of developer will buy the property, Jimmy Moses, who is working on the project, thinks the location could be the prime spot for a hotel, bringing 300 to 400 people to North Little Rock a night.

"I can't stand here tonight and tell you that's exactly what's going to happen," Moses said.

But Moses said the sale is likely to draw more people to North Little Rock.

The sale would also mean that the city would have to relocate 83 employees, Smith said in a previous interview.

City Council member Debi Ross questioned where the employees would go. Council member Linda Robinson agreed, saying the possibility of renting a building to house those employees was counterproductive.

"I'm not for selling a building and going off renting a building," Robinson said. "To me, that doesn't make sense."

Robinson also heralded the City Services Building, one of the ones that would be sold, as convenient for North Little Rock residents and within easy access of public transportation.

"I ask that we think about this long and hard," Robinson said.

Smith said that if realtors found a suitable buyer, the city would have enough time to relocate the employees before the sale.

Council member Jane Ginn said she thought the council should at least allow the realtors to provide them with potential buyers.

"What he's asking for is for them to give us a proposal, and it's free, and the design for the development is free," Ginn said. "And so I'm thinking what harm would it be if we just got somebody to come in there and give us some ideas?"

Metro on 01/29/2019