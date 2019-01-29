NWA Fishing Report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are biting jerk baits, reports James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers.

Clown is the best color, he said. Clown color is a chrome body, white belly and red head. Alabama rigs are working for black bass. Crawdad-colored crank baits are worth a cast or two.

Try fishing for crappie in the midlake area 10 to 20 feet deep around brush. Average water temperature is 45 degrees.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said spider rigging is the best way to catch crappie. A spider rig uses six or more rods in holders on the bow of the boat and lines are fished vertically. Minnows are the best bait for spider rigging, Whitehouse said.

Muddy water has pushed striped bass north of the Hickory Creek area, he said.

Beaver tailwater

Carl Caso at Beaver Dam Store said drift-fishing in a boat is best way to catch trout because of extended power generation, creating high water and current.

The top lures are small jigs in white, olive or black. Flicker Shad or countdown Rapala crank baits may also work. Try streamers for fly fishing.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office reports little fishing activity. Try small jigs for crappie 10 to 20 feet deep. Water temperature is 41 degrees.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said catfish are biting minnows, worms or liver. Crappie fishing is slow, but improving. Try minnows or jigs.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends trying for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said all types of soft plastic baits are working well for black bass. Try top-water lures in low light.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie five to 10 feet deep with minnows or small jigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, jerk baits, or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Fishing guide Pete Wenners said black bass fishing is slow. The deep bite is still best. Find schools of shad with a depth finder and work a jigging spoon or ice fishing jig around the school 30 to 60 feet deep.

Sports on 01/29/2019