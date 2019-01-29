NWA outdoor briefs

Audubon visits Swepco Lake

The Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip Saturday along the Eagle Watch Nature Trail at Swepco Lake. Meet at 9 a.m. at the trailhead two miles west of Gentry on Arkansas 12.

The trip involves an easy one-half mile hike through a meadow to viewing areas near the lake. There is potential to see bald eagles, waterfowl, hawks and songbirds. Terry Stanfill, manager of the trail, and Joe Neal with Audubon are trip leaders.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn't required. For details call Neal, 479-521-1858.

Cleanup targets Richland Creek

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for a cleanup of Richland Creek near Goshen sponsored by Beaver Watershed Alliance.

Check in at 9 a.m. at the Goshen community building, 244 Clark St., to receive trash bags, gloves and maps to cleanup locations. Lunch will be served after the cleanup, and prizes will be given away. More than 800 pounds of trash was removed from the creek during last year's cleanup.

Richland Creek is a tributary of Beaver Lake, which supplies drinking water to 500,000 residents. For information, contact the alliance at 479-750-8007 or melissa@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Hike offers tree education

A hike on Feb. 9 along the Back 40 trail network in Bella Vista will teach hikers how to identify dormant winter trees by their bark and branches.

Cris and Eleanor Jones, Northwest Arkansas master naturalists, will lead the 2.5-mile hike of moderate difficulty. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Bear Hollow trailhead. The hike will end at the Tower Trailhead. Free shuttle service back to Bear Hollow will be provided.

The hike is on a dirt trail. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. It's the first in a series of monthly educational hikes on the Back 40 trails hosted by the city of Bella Vista.

For more information, call Cassi Lapp, Bella Vista communications manager, 479-876-1255.

River before lake topic of talk

A free program about life on the White River before construction of Beaver Lake is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Susan Young with the Shiloh Museum in Springdale will show photos taken along the river before the reservoir was built in the mid-1960s. The photos are part of the museum's collection.

For information about all the park's programs and activities, call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Team Trail opens registration

Registration is open for 2019 Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournaments. Anglers fish in two-person teams in tournaments. All are held at Beaver Lake.

Membership fee is $50 per angler. Entry fee is $100 per boat for each tournament. There are five season tournaments and a two-day championship. Registration forms are available at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers and Bella Vista, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville and Bradford Marine and ATV in Springdale.

For details, visit www.fishnwatt.com.

Sports on 01/29/2019