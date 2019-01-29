Police impersonator pulls over same driver twice in Northwest Arkansas, authorities say

Authorities in Little Flock said Monday they are searching for a man falsely claiming to be a police officer who has pulled over at least one driver.

The victim told police on Friday that the man who pulled him over was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria with a small light bar in the front windshield that flashed red and blue, according to a news release by Little Flock police. Police said the impersonator wore tan dress pants, a light-colored jacket, had a goatee and carried a small badge, gun and set of handcuffs.

The impersonator reportedly did not tell the victim why he had been stopped or ask him for his driver’s license and registration, police said.

According to authorities, the victim told police that he was pulled over by the man a second time. In this instance, the man ordered the victim and his son to get out of their truck and searched the vehicle before leaving the scene, police said.

Little Flock Police Department Chief Jesse Martinez said there have been past instances of people impersonating Little Flock officers, but said he doesn’t believe the recent encounters are connected. Martinez said authorities are also investigating potential additional victims. No suspects were named in the release.