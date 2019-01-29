Sections
President Trump dismisses tell-all book as 'made up stories'

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:05 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, listens as Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, talks about border security after making a surprise visit to the press briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as "made up stories and fiction."

The book by Cliff Sims is called "Team of Vipers" and compares many Trump aides to serpents.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Sims "pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer."

Trump's campaign says it's preparing to sue Sims for violating a non-disclosure agreement. That's according to a tweet from Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump's campaign.

Trump's tweet dismisses Sims as a "low-level staffer" who wrote "yet another boring book."

Sims was read Trump's tweet during an appearance on CNN. He said he knew a mean tweet was a possibility.

  • skeptic1
    January 29, 2019 at 9:53 a.m.

    Sims is another low-level staffer trying to cash in on what was a privilege many would cherish as serving in the White House is a huge resume booster. Sims better hope his book sells well because the Trump reelection team is suing him. The First Lady just received a huge settlement and an apology from the UK Daily Telegraph for printing false information about her, fake new has a price.
  • Molly44
    January 29, 2019 at 10:20 a.m.

    He was hired as the director of White House message strategy. He was probably fired last year because the "war room" strategy to fight off all the Russian collusion scandals didn't work. Hard to fight it when all these people and Trump have close dealings with the Russia oligarchs (who are more like crime bosses)
