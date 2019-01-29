Quiche is one of my go-to dishes

Quiche is a satisfying, filling dish that can be eaten for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. Once you learn the basic components, you can add any almost any mix of ingredients you like. I had some friends coming to lunch today, so I decided on a simple but hot meal. I made a quick quiche and I didn't have to go to the store for any extra ingredients--I used what I already had. I am not a baker, and have not mastered home-made pie crust, but when Betty Crocker does it so well (and easily) why bother? I almost always have a box of pie crust in the refrigerator, plus eggs and a milk product, so voila, I have quiche.



The basic foundation to my quiche is pie crust, 1 1/4 cups of a milk product (milk, cream, half and half, or buttermilk), plus 4 eggs. Then it is up to you to add the good stuff. You can use almost any cooked meat, cheese, vegetables and herbs, whatever you and your family like. Today I had left over cooked asparagus, some tomatoes, a few mushrooms and a mix of olives--things I needed to use up.

I also had some herbed feta and that went in. I mixed up the eggs with a mix of skim milk, buttermilk and a dash of heavy cream to which I added a plethora of herbs and spices.



Once that was all whisked together, I dumped it over the vegetables and cheese,

put a little decoration on top,

and popped it into a 375 degree oven for 45 minutes or so. You want the center to be set, so use a toothpick that comes out clean. I do own a quiche pan, but thought since it was almost February a pink pie plate would be pretty. Quiche pans are slightly shallower than a pie pan, so I had to let mine cook an extra five minutes or so. The results were pretty tasty. I got so busy talking and eating that I forgot to take any pictures. This was all that was left.

Quiche is also something you can get ready in advance and leave it uncooked in your refrigerator for a few hours until ready to cook. That way you don't have to be cooking when guests are at your house, or feel rushed. If I pre-make one, I usually take it out of the refrigerator as I am pre-heating the oven to get some of the chill off. You could also cook it in advance and reheat it, but I like it best fresh out of the oven. It is tasty hot or at room temperature, and it is always a great left-over lunch.



Everyone in my family--from women to men love quiche, it simply comes down to what ingredients are inside. Clay would not have been overjoyed with this one since he is not keen on mushrooms, olives or the tips of asparagus. He usually eats the bottom stalk and cuts off the tips. Go figure! That is why I love to entertain--I can cook things that I like that he doesn't. He would prefer sausage and cheese in his. If you haven't tried a quiche before, you really don't need a recipe, experiment and you may find a new favorite--and it helps use up things in your refrigerator. Re-purpose one meal for another!

