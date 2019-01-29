Capitol news in brief

Senate panel OKs road board tweak

The Senate Transportation, Technology & Legislative Affairs Committee on Monday passed a measure that would require all four regions of the state to have representation on the state Highway Commission.

Senate Bill 71 by Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, would require the governor to appoint at least one member from each of Arkansas' four congressional districts and one at-large commissioner to the five-member Highway Commission.

Sample said the legislation would return the commission's makeup to the way it was initially intended. The independent body was created by a constitutional amendment in 1952. Amendment 42 to the Arkansas Constitution states that "no two commissioners shall be appointed from any single Congressional District," however, the current commission includes multiple members from the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts and no one from the 4th Congressional District.

Sample said his bill would fix an outdated state statute that said the commission appointments shall be based on the congressional districts as drawn in 1979. The boundaries of the four districts have changed since then.

Sample said his legislation would have no effect on current commissioners, who are serving 10-year terms.

The bill, which passed in committee without audible dissent, will next be considered by the full Senate.

-- Hunter Field

Senate OKs bill raising DWI fee

The Senate on Monday handily approved a bill that would allow an organization that provides statewide services to victims of drunken driving to charge a $20 fee, up from the current limit of $10, to people who are required by state law to attend a victim impact panel.

The Senate voted 24-9 to send Senate Bill 14 by Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, to the House for further action.

Under SB14, the increased fee would apply to a person whose driving privileges are suspended or revoked for driving or boating while intoxicated, for refusal to submit to a chemical test or for possession of alcohol while underage, the state Department of Finance and Administration said in its legislative impact statement.

Those convicted are required to attend a victim impact panel, sponsored by an organization approved by the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services of the Department of Human Services.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Procurement bills pass House handily

A series of bills amending portions of the state's procurement statutes passed through the House on Monday by lopsided votes.

The legislation included House Bills 1161 and 1162 by state Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, and House Bills 1179 and 1180 by state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage.

"We basically rewrote all of state procurement in these bills," said Wardlaw, who added that no groups involved in the procurement process had any objections.

Each bill received support from 90 or more members in the 100-member House. Only Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, voted no, against HB1179 and 1180.

Meanwhile, a bill by Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, dealing with municipal procurement rules, passed the House by a narrower margin.

House Bill 1041 would allow first-class cities to forgo the solicitation of bids in a local newspaper for any purchases or contracts worth less than $50,000. The cap is now set at $20,000. The bill also would allow the city council to vote to waive competitive bidding rules in "exceptional situations if deemed not feasible or practical."

Several lawmakers raised concerns about how broadly the term "exceptional situations" was defined.

"I don't believe there's a separate definition of exceptional," Ladyman said, but used the example of a natural disaster to explain the need for such an exception.

The bill passed 55-18, with 13 lawmakers voting present.

-- John Moritz

Gun-fees measure headed to Senate

A proposal to halve the fee for a concealed carry license and reduce the cost of a renewal for that license was passed by the House on Monday by a vote of 74-18.

House Bill 1036, by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, would cut the license fee from $100 to $50 and the renewal fee from $35 to $25. The initial fee for senior citizens would be cut from $50 to $25. Such a cut would reduce revenue to the Arkansas State Police by about $1.4 million a year, according to the agency.

But Dotson said the fiscal hit to the agency would be offset by an increase in general revenue from Gov. Asa Hutchinson's budget.

"Obviously the State Police is not happy about it," Dotson said. Ultimately, however, the agency has not taken a stance on the bill. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a pro-gun control group, is also neutral.

Opposition to the bill in the House vote came mainly from Democrats.

The bill doesn't affect other related fees, such as the $25 fee for a state background check, the $12 FBI background check fee or the $4.11 credit card fee.

-- John Moritz

Sunscreen access approved by House

The House on Monday approved legislation that would allow students to use sunscreen at school without written authorization from a parent or guardian.

The sponsor of House Bill 1167, state Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, said sunscreen is regulated by the federal Food and Drug Administration, leading many schools to prohibit its use without a note. A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Education said there is no statewide rule regarding sunscreen, and that such rules are created at the district level.

A few members raised concerns about a provision of the legislation saying that school personnel "may" assist a student in applying sunscreen. The law would not require that any school staff do so.

"With the touching of kids, I'm not comfortable with this," said state Rep. Fred Love, D-Little Rock.

Johnson said he would be open to amending the bill in the Senate to ease those concerns. With Love and three other members voting "present," the bill passed 87-1.

-- John Moritz

Photo by Arkansas Secretary of State

Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock

Photo by AP file photo

Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, is shown in this file photo.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, is shown in this file photo.

