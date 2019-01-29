Road workers to pay more to retiree fund

The trustees for the Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System want the Legislature to increase how much working members and the state pay into the system, the agency's executive secretary told lawmakers on Monday.

The trustees also want to revise the annual cost-of-living adjustment paid to retired members, system Executive Secretary Robyn Smith said during a meeting of the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Securities Programs.

The aim is to reduce the system's unfunded liabilities and the projected payoff period, she said.

Under these proposals, working members would pay 7 percent of their salaries into the system -- up from the current rate of 6 percent -- and the state Department of Transportation would pay the equivalent 14.9 percent of employees' salaries -- up from the current 12.9 percent, Smith said.

The increased contributions from working members would be phased in with 0.5 percentage point increases a year over two years, starting in fiscal 2020, and the increased contributions from the department would go into effect in their entirety in fiscal 2020, she said. Fiscal 2020 starts July 1.

After the meeting, Smith said the increases would produce $3.1 million more in department contributions and $1.5 million more from employees, for a total of $4.6 million a year.

In fiscal 2018, which ended June 30, the department paid a little more than $19.2 million into the system and working members paid a little more than $9.1 million, she said.

The system had 3,343 working members with an average annual salary of $43,108 and 2,523 retired members with an average annual benefit of $33,500 in fiscal 2018, Smith said. The system also had 427 disabled retirees with an average annual benefit of $16,785 and 486 beneficiaries with an average annual benefit of $15,390.

The system's investments are valued at $1.33 billion, she said.

The trustees also want to revise the annual cost-of-living adjustment for retired members to remove the annual health care offset of up to $125 a month from inclusion in the gross amount used for calculation, Smith said in a written report to the legislative committee.

"Prior benefits would remain as is, but future calculations would not include the health care offset," the report said.

For example, the reduced benefit could be $1.33 a month for a retired member with a $15,000 a year benefit, $1.77 a month for a retiree with a $25,000 a year benefit and $2.21 a month for a retiree with a $36,000 a year benefit, the report said. Smith said the cost-of-living adjustment change would save the system about $400,000 a year.

Two years ago, the Legislature and Gov. Asa Hutchinson enacted legislation that changed the annual fixed 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment for system retirees to the lesser of 3 percent or the change in the consumer price index for urban wage and clerical workers.

The move was aimed at reducing unfunded liabilities.

The system's unfunded liabilities totaled $281 million at the end of fiscal 2018 with an indefinite projected payoff period, Smith said. Unfunded liabilities are the amount by which a system's liabilities exceed an actuarial value of assets. Actuaries often compare a projected payoff period to a mortgage on a house.

The increased contributions from working members and the Transportation Department are expected to reduce the projected payoff period for its unfunded liabilities to 32 years and the change in cost-of-living adjustment calculations is expected to reduce the period another 1.3 years, she said.

The increased contributions are expected to reduce the unfunded liabilities by about $23 million in five years and $68 million in 10 years. The change in the cost-of-living adjustment calculation is projected to reduce unfunded liabilities by about $5.5 million, Smith said.

The trustees decided Dec. 10 to ask the Legislature to make those changes, she said.

Smith said the system will inform its members about the proposed changes.

"Once I send that out, I guarantee you I will be talking to a lot of people," she said. "These are hard decisions and you got to put them off for as long as possible, but we've reached that critical point."

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said it's extremely important to inform members about proposed changes.

Meanwhile, retired state employees packed the legislative committee's meeting room in the state Capitol on Monday morning, leading a co-chairman, Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, to suggest the committee may have to meet next time in a room that can accommodate more people.

Retired state employees, such as retired Department of Health employee Rex Dobbins, oppose House Bill 1256 by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock.

The bill would change the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System's annual 3 percent compounded cost-of-living adjustment for its retirees.

Under HB1256, the system's board may grant "a simple cost-of-living adjustment that is the lesser of 3 percent or the percentage change in the Consumer Price Index, South Region as determined by the United States Department of Labor over the one-year period ending in the December immediately preceding the date for which the redetermined amount is calculated." The redetermined amount "shall not be less than the base amount," under the bill.

Under a separate proposal, the Public Employees Retirement System's trustees are asking the Legislature to grant them the authority to grant simple cost-of-living adjustments between 3 percent and the consumer price index.

"As retirees under APERS, we do not agree that the Legislature should lose its oversight authority regarding the COLA in any of the state retirement systems," Dobbins wrote in an email to the committee. "We are concerned the board will use the zero option to deny COLAs now and in the future."

House also has proposed "shell bills" lacking details regarding the authority of the trustees of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System (HB1206), State Police Retirement System (HB1207) and the Judicial Retirement Retirement System (HB1208) to grant cost-of-living adjustments to their retirees.

"The easiest thing in the world for me would be to just walk out and forget about it," House said, referring to his HB1256. "Somebody has got to tell the folks the truth and you heard it today. All of the representatives from all the retirement systems came in and told us about the money they got in the bank in investments, not one of them mentioned how many billions of dollars in liabilities we got."

Metro on 01/29/2019