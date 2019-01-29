Russia probe nearly done, acting AG says

WASHINGTON -- Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Wednesday that the special counsel's Russia investigation is "close to being completed."

Whitaker made the comment Monday during an unrelated news conference at the Justice Department in Washington.

Whitaker said he's been "fully briefed" on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and hopes to receive Mueller's report as soon as possible. Whitaker assumed oversight of the probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at President Donald Trump's request in November.

Elsewhere in Washington, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Trump's former personal attorney has agreed to testify in a closed hearing.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said on Monday that Michael Cohen would testify on Feb. 8. Cohen had previously refused to testify in a public hearing, citing fears for his family's safety.

Both announcements came shortly after Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal proposed that Mueller be required to submit a report to Congress and the public when the investigation is complete.

Legislation introduced by Grassley, R-Iowa, and Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Monday would require any special counsel to send a report to lawmakers and the public at the end of an investigation. The legislation would also require a report within two weeks if a special counsel is fired, transferred or resigns.

Both Grassley and Blumenthal sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Grassley, who was the chairman of the panel until December, said in a statement that people "have a right to know" how the government conducts business and how tax dollars are spent.

The legislation would require that the report include "all factual findings and underlying evidence," according to the senators.

"A special counsel is appointed only in very rare serious circumstances involving grave violations of public trust," Blumenthal said. "The public has a right and need to know the facts of such betrayals of public trust."

The bill's introduction comes as the committee prepares to vote this week or next on the nomination of William Barr to be attorney general.

Barr, who would oversee the Mueller probe and would be in charge of releasing any information, has said he believes Congress and the public should be told the result of the investigation but has stopped short of committing to release a report in full.

The nominee also said, in written responses to Senate questions made available Monday, that Vice President Mike Pence is among the officials with whom he has discussed the Russia investigation.

Barr wrote that he and Pence have had occasional conversations since the spring of 2017 on matters including policy and personnel. Some of those conversations included "general discussion of the Special Counsel's investigation in which I gave my views on such matters as Bob Mueller's high integrity and various media reports."

"In these conversations, I did not provide legal advice, nor, to the best of my recollection, did he provide confidential information," Barr told Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat.

Barr described the Pence conversations in response to a question from Whitehouse about whether he had ever discussed Mueller's investigation with anyone at the White House. He has also acknowledged that he discussed Mueller with Trump when he turned down an opportunity to represent the president in the special counsel's investigation.

"During the meeting, the President reiterated his public statements denying collusion and describing the allegations as politically motivated. I did not respond to those comments," Barr said.

Barr also said he would resign if Trump claimed executive privilege to cover up evidence of a crime.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker and staff members of The Associated Press.

