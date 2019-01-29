Squirrels abundant for winter hunting

What's a hunter to do?

Deer hunting is over except for the last month of archery season. Waterfowlers found slow going during duck season.

Hunters scanning the treetops for squirrels have the woods mostly to themselves through the end of February. Good hunting can be found on public land across the state for these easy-to-find, hard to hit targets.

Nearly all Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife management areas are open to squirrel hunting. Much of the pressure from deer hunting has faded. With a daily limit of 12 squirrels, most hunters can enjoy an entire day of hunting.

As with most years, squirrels are abundant, particularly in the bottomland hardwood forests owned or controlled by Game and Fish. This year exhibited a good mast crop through much of the state, but much of the acorns and other hard mast are diminishing quickly as deer, turkeys and other animals have been feeding on them for a few months.

Tree buds, another favorite squirrel food, have not emerged yet. As a result, you are likely to spot just as many squirrels on the ground as in the trees as they search out caches of acorns previously stored.

There has long been debate on whether squirrels can remember the exact locations of all the nuts they bury or simply look for them by smell. According to research conducted by Lucia Jacobs and Emily Liman at Princeton University's Department of Biology in 1990, squirrels in an experimental setting did, in fact, find their own caches instead of another squirrel's cached acorns when their cache areas overlapped.

Gray squirrels tend to bury all their acorns and usually only bury a few at each site where they dig. This means they will spend a lot of time in the mornings jumping from the bases of trees and stay fairly active searching for their acorns.

The trickiest bit of business for a late-season squirrel hunters is getting within range and making a good shot. Leaves have long since fallen from the trees. Vegetation has died back, exposing any hunter stealthily walking through the woods.

Sports on 01/29/2019