JOHN BRUMMETT: The misinformation storm

The Lincoln Memorial debacle of 10 days ago laid bare our American melee of misinformation with its ready resentment and easy political exploitation.

The tragedy of errors gives impetus and mild credence to President Trump's cries of fake news and liberal mainstream media bias.

The Native American elder who was face-to-face with the high school youngster was not a Vietnam veteran, as initially reported widely. The inaccuracy persists, as erroneous reports invariably will.

Nathan Phillips was in the Marine reserves from 1972 to 1976, always state-side and mostly with refrigerator-maintenance duty. He had disciplinary issues during his service.

The New York Times and The Washington Post explained that the erroneous initial information came from other Native American advocates, not from him directly.

Snopes, the fact-check site, has determined that allegations that Phillips personally lied about his service are "unproven." But right-wing media dismiss Snopes as a liberal fact-check site.

You see, facts these days are different according to the preconceived opinions one brings to their consideration.

You can Google the facts you prefer. Just type "agree with me" in the search box.

Phillips has, at least, left misleading impressions. His history of being fuzzy bears mentioning in any fair reporting of his account of the incident with the kids from the Kentucky all-boys Catholic school.

He has been quoted over the years complaining about being ridiculed and spat upon in airports during his Marine service in "Vietnam times." But he has been quoted a couple of other times using "Vietnam veteran."

Snopes categorizes the latter statements as vague rather than lies, or as matters conceivably of inaccurate transcription. And that, I must say, is generous on Snopes' part.

Last week I was discussing the Lincoln Memorial debacle for the retiree class, telling the story as best I could from conflicting accounts. I proceeded with a slowly paced narrative toward a concluding lamentation for our inability to achieve trusted accuracy in this age of an instant information explosion and political rushes to judgment.

When I identified Phillips as a Native American elder and activist, a class member added, "and a Vietnam veteran," clearly to enhance sympathy in his portrayal.

Afterward, a Marine veteran of Vietnam and self-identified Donald Trump voter came forward and said the math didn't work. He said a 64-year-old man would have turned 18 at the very time Vietnam deployment was being drawn down precipitously. He alleged that "the media" were calling Phillips a Vietnam vet to make him more sympathetic and the kids from Kentucky less so.

Back in the office, I checked to discover that, just that morning, the major newspapers had published corrections.

Reporters make errors. That's human. It's not the problem. That partisan persons are convinced errors aren't errors, but intentional deceptions ... that's the malignancy.

Lately there has been coverage in the Catholic press and the conservative media of a demonstration in Washington the day after the Lincoln Memorial debacle. Twenty to 50 persons, including Phillips or led by him, are said in these compartments of our contemporary media to have tried to disrupt a special Catholic mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in northeast D.C.

The Basilica has issued a statement that demonstrators knocked on the door and were turned away.

Details are sketchy. Information might be overblown. Mainstream media might balk for those reasons.

But we're to the point at which a good newspaper needs to do a story explaining why the story is not newsworthy but commands fully contextualized reporting because it exists as powerful seeming truth for mouse-clicking millions.

There is a YouTube video of an anti-Catholic gathering in the dark, and, in it, a man looking like Phillips reads from a document detailing indigenous people's complaints about the Catholic Church generally and the students' alleged behavior the day before specifically.

But it's always possible that a Russian could have spliced that together in his cubicle in St. Petersburg.

When the Today Show on NBC exclusively and obsequiously interviewed Phillips on Thursday, I wanted Savannah Guthrie to ask him if he had participated in such a demonstration, and, if so, why and what happened.

But she didn't.

Aha, NBC is covering up, or so I could hear conservative America crying.

Professionally trained providers of news need to adapt to new demands in the misinformation era. A standing New York Times feature--"wrong or disputed or exaggerated from the Internet yesterday"--would be appropriate, not to mention lengthy.

It might be received with scoffs, given Snopes. But that's no reason not to do it and do it well.

Consumers of instant digital information need to replace gullibility with skepticism and await a generally accepted credible source.

Our democracy hinges on whether one can still exist or emerge.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 01/29/2019