Tornado wallops Havana; 3 people die

A home's kitchen is exposed after a tornado ripped the roof off in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. A tornado and pounding rains smashed into the eastern part of Cuba's capital overnight, toppling trees, bending power poles and flinging shards of metal roofing through the air as the storm cut a path of destruction across eastern Havana. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

HAVANA -- A tornado and pounding rains smashed into Cuba's capital shortly after 8:30 p.m. Havana time Sunday, and President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Monday that at least three people were killed and 172 were injured.

Cuba is used to seeing waterspouts, or tornadoes over water, but tornadoes themselves are rare. The most recent one before Sunday's appears to have occurred in May 2013.

Miguel Angel Hernandez of the Cuban Center for Meteorology said the tornado was a Category F3 on the Cuban scale, with winds between 155 and 199 miles per hour, produced when a cold front hit Cuba's northern coast. That makes it the strongest tornado to hit Cuba since a Category F4 on Dec. 26, 1940.

Julio Menendez, a 33-year-old restaurant worker, said his neighborhood in Havana's 10 de Octubre municipality looked "like a horror movie."

"From one moment to the next, we heard a noise like an airplane falling out of the sky. The first thing I did was go hug my daughters," who are 9 and 12, he said.

Members of the Provincial Defense Council of Havana said 90 homes collapsed completely and 30 partially collapsed.

More than 200,000 people lost water service, largely because of power cuts that left pumps out of service. Some 100 underground cisterns close to the coastal section of Havana were contaminated by seawater.

Three electric substations were knocked out by the tornado.

Some of the heaviest damage from the tornado was in the eastern borough of Guanabacoa, where the storm tore the roof off a shelter for dozens of homeless families.

Maria Esther Linares, 54, was killed while searching for safe shelter after the tornado broke the roof of the home where she was living with two granddaughters, said her grandson, Yoelkis Dip.

Dianabys Bueno, 31, was living in the shelter with her husband and son after they were forced to relocate by the collapse of their home in central Havana. Much of the housing in Havana is in dire condition due to years without maintenance, and building collapses are routine even in ordinary storms.

"This has already happened to us once," Bueno said. "I'm not going anywhere."

A Section on 01/29/2019