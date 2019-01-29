Trump, Pelosi agree on date to hold speech

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Feb. 5 after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent him an invitation Monday afternoon.

The speech will come 10 days before the deadline for lawmakers in the House and the Senate to reach an agreement on a border-security package to avert another government shutdown.

An aide said Pelosi and Trump spoke for about 12 minutes by telephone in a conversation that she initiated. Trump later agreed to the date in a letter sent to the House speaker.

"We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!" he wrote.

The invitation capped weeks of back and forth between the speaker and the president over when, and whether, he could deliver the speech in the House chamber.

In the middle of the 35-day government shutdown, Pelosi told the president that she wanted to postpone the address, initially scheduled for today, until after the government reopened, and even went so far as to suggest that he deliver the speech in writing.

When Trump pressed ahead last week, insisting he wanted to give the speech today, Pelosi disinvited him.

"When I wrote to you on January 23rd, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has reopened to schedule this year's State of the Union address," Pelosi wrote Monday in her letter. "In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th."

The partial federal shutdown ended Friday when Trump retreated from his demand that Congress commit to the border-wall funding before federal agencies could resume work. That meant it was back to official business Monday at nine Cabinet agencies and dozens of smaller ones employing hundreds of thousands of people.

In Arkansas, sites across the state have begun reopening in stages.

The Clinton Presidential Center museum and library will reopen its doors at 9 a.m. today. The restaurant and the Clinton Museum Store had remained open during the shutdown.

Hot Springs National Park resumed regular operations Monday. But it will be a process. Park Superintendent Laura Miller said the staff is "inspecting buildings and utility systems and bringing park facilities and the Gulpha Gorge campground back into operation."

She praised volunteers and the Hot Springs community for helping to keep the park clean during the shutdown, as well as the staff members who remained on duty during that period.

The National Park Service site in Little Rock, which includes the Central High School museum, reopened to visitors Monday.

The staff at the Buffalo National River resumed regular park operations over the weekend.

The website www.nps.gov/BUFF has updated information about the park, including scheduled programs and accessibility. Lost Valley remains closed for improvements to the hiking trail, entrance road and parking area. The work is scheduled to be completed in late February.

At noon Saturday, the Fort Smith National Historic Site reopened.

The National Park Service urged visitors to contact individual parks or visit park websites for the latest information regarding reopenings.

WORKERS' PAY

Federal employees' biggest concern, in addition to the work on which they have fallen behind, was when they would receive the two paychecks the government owes them.

Agencies planned to disburse the back pay on different days, depending on their payroll provider, and in many cases with two separate sets of checks, the second of which may not hit workers' bank accounts until February.

"Agencies work with various different payroll providers so it's not fully consistent across the board, but what is consistent is that all employees will all receive their backpay as soon as possible," a senior administration official said in an email Monday morning.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Justice Department told their employees that they would receive two retroactive payments no later than Thursday.

The State Department, which called back all of its furloughed employees a week ago, is following its own schedule. It has accelerated the payment of retroactive salaries, with the first payment made Monday, followed by a second payment on Thursday. Workers will return to a regular pay schedule by Feb. 14, the agency said.

Airport security lines began to move more conventionally after extended absences during the shutdown that sidelined 10 percent of the workforce, with employees working without pay and sometimes calling in sick.

"Things are returning to normal," said Transportation Security Administration spokesman Jim Gregory, who said Sunday's no-show rate was 6.6 percent of the checkpoint workforce. "I can tell from preliminary reporting that it's going to be lower for [Monday], likely back to historical normals" of about 3 percent.

Several senior leaders personally welcomed their employees back on Monday as maintenance staffs turned the lights back on.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson stood in the lobby of the agency's Washington headquarters, dispensing handshakes and a one-page fact sheet titled "Your First Day Back: 12 Fast Facts."

Item No. 1 was when employees would be paid. It will happen in two installments no later than Thursday, the sheet informed them. Overtime would also be paid.

However, any unemployment benefits they received during the shutdown must be repaid to the government from their paychecks.

Peace Corps employees in Washington were greeted with boxes of doughnuts and signs that said, in all capital letters, "Welcome back" and "Thank you for your public service." The good cheer was provided by a half-dozen staff members from the National Peace Corps Association, an alumni group.

"All of us have been feeling the pain of the shutdown," said Glenn Blumhorst, president of the association. "We're relieved and pleased to see things will get back to normal soon."

Julia Quintanilla, 55, who has worked for 27 years as a janitor at the Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies, said she returned to work Monday morning.

"Everything's dirty," she said. "The desks are dirty. The hallways are dirty. The windows need cleaning."

Quintanilla, who makes about $600 weekly, immediately began scrubbing the windows for Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. She wanted them to sparkle, she said, to prove her worth after a month's absence.

As a contract worker, she's not eligible for any back pay. Every hour Quintanilla cleans, she said, is a step closer to paying back the $1,000 of debt she accrued during the shutdown.

BORDER-SECURITY TALKS

As part of their deal to end the shutdown, Trump and congressional Democrats agreed that a 17-member conference committee of House and Senate appropriators would have until Feb. 15 to come up with a border-security package.

If they fail to reach an agreement, or if they come up with a plan that is not to Trump's liking, the president has threatened to either shut down the government again or invoke emergency powers to circumvent Congress in obtaining money for a wall along the southwestern border.

One conference committee member, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., departed from Democratic orthodoxy Monday when he told reporters that he would be in favor of including some money for a wall in the border-security package.

"What I hope can happen is we end up with a set of broad-based measures to secure the border, including manpower, wall, technology," Tester said. Noting that physical barriers already exist along roughly 600 miles of the border, he added, "I think to take that off the table entirely -- this is my opinion, OK? -- would be not the best direction to go."

The conference panel's members, appointed by House and Senate leaders, are drawn exclusively from the appropriations committees in each chamber, which have a long history of working in a bipartisan way. Observers note that the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was fond of saying, "There are Republicans, there are Democrats, and then there are appropriators."

The first meeting of the group will be Wednesday afternoon.

With nine Democrats and eight Republicans, the panel traverses the philosophical spectrum: Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., is an ardent liberal critic of Trump's immigration policies, as is Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., has co-sponsored legislation to provide $23.4 billion in wall-construction money, while Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., has backed a bill that would allow Americans to purchase bonds to help finance a wall. But neither is closely identified with that cause.

The panel includes members of both parties, beyond Tester, who have been calling for compromise.

"This is much more than just a wall," another Republican member, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee, told Fox Business Network last week. "We've got to look at border security where there are areas where a wall won't work; we've got to secure it that way. But yes, I think we can sit down and come up with something. The American people want a reasonable compromise that will work for all."

Information for this article was contributed by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times; by Lisa Rein, Tracy Jan, Juliet Eilperin, Dan Zak, Ashley Halsey, Eric Yoder and Carol Morello of The Washington Post; by Deb Riechmann of The Associated Press; and by staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Visitors walk away from a gate blocking the road to Paradise at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state on Monday. Despite federal employees being back to work at the park after a 35-day partial government shutdown, the road to Paradise remained closed for snow clearing and other work.

