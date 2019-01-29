U.S. charges Chinese tech giant

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker announces Monday the indictment on violations including bank and wire fraud of Chinese telecommunications companies including Huawei. Joining Whitaker at the Justice Department are Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (left) and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Monday against Chinese tech giant Huawei, two of its subsidiaries and a top executive, who are accused of misleading banks about the company's business and violating U.S. sanctions.

The company is also charged in a separate case with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors are seeking to extradite the company's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, alleging she committed fraud by misleading banks about Huawei's business dealings in Iran. She was arrested Dec. 1 in Canada.

The criminal charges in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Seattle come as trade talks between China and the U.S. are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

"As I told high-level Chinese law enforcement officials in August -- we need more law enforcement cooperation with China," acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said at a news conference with other Cabinet officials, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. "China should be concerned about criminal activities by Chinese companies -- and China should take action."

"We are once again putting the world on notice that we will do everything in our power to stop those that disregard U.S. law," Ross added.

U.S. prosecutors say that Huawei did business in Iran through a Hong Kong company called Skycom and that Meng misled U.S. banks into believing the two companies were separate.

The announcement Monday includes a 10-count grand jury indictment in Seattle and a separate 13-count case from prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York.

"As you can tell from the number and magnitude of the charges, Huawei and its senior executives repeatedly refused to respect U.S. law and standard international business practices," said FBI Director Chris Wray.

Huawei issued a statement saying it had done nothing wrong.

"The company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any of the asserted violations of U.S. law set forth in each of the indictments, is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng, and believes the U.S. courts will ultimately reach the same conclusion," Huawei said in an email.

The company also said it had attempted to open discussions with the Justice Department but that the request was rejected.

Today, U.S. intelligence officials are expected to cite 5G investments by Chinese telecom companies, including Huawei, as a worldwide threat. And the United States has been drafting an executive order, expected in the coming weeks, that would effectively ban U.S. companies from using Chinese-origin equipment in critical telecommunications networks.

Ross said this week's trade talks and legal case are separate matters.

One of the key issues at the trade negotiations will be enforcement of China's agreements, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Monday. "We expect when we get a deal, that that deal will be enforced," he said. "The details of how we do that are very complicated."

Chinese policies on intellectual property and forced technology transfers will also be important topics at the table, he said. Trump is expected to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a top adviser of President Xi Jinping, Mnuchin said.

Huawei is the world's biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and Internet companies and has long been suspected as a front for spying by the Chinese military or security services.

Prosecutors also allege that Huawei stole trade secrets, including the technology behind a robotic device that T-Mobile used to test smartphones, prosecutors said. A jury in Seattle ruled that Huawei had misappropriated the robotic technology from T-Mobile's lab in Washington state.

The Huawei case has set off a diplomatic spat. President Donald Trump said he would get involved in the Huawei case if it would help produce a trade agreement with China and told Reuters in an interview in December that he would "intervene if I thought it was necessary."

The arrest of Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, at Vancouver's airport has in particular led to the worst relations between Canada and China since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. China detained two Canadians shortly after Meng's arrest in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release her. A Chinese court also sentenced a third Canadian to death in a sudden retrial of a drug case, overturning a 15-year prison term handed down earlier.

Canada arrested Meng at the request of the United States. The Chinese have been furious at Canada ever since and arrested Canadian ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor on Dec. 10 on vague allegations of endangering national security.

Whether Canada agrees to extradite Meng to the United States is not certain, and officials there will be paying close attention to trade talks for any indication that her detention is being used as a bargaining chip in the negotiations.

Most of the focus of the U.S. crackdown on Huawei involves telecom gear that helps run communications networks all over the world. But chips from its HiSilicon unit have also sparked concern because they power about 60 percent of surveillance cameras. That means Chinese chips process video from cameras that sit in places as varied as pizzerias, offices and banks across the U.S.

A HiSilicon representative didn't respond to requests for comment.

"It's related to what China is doing on its own territory: using surveillance cameras to construct a massive, Orwellian state," Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, a Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview. "The prospect of them doing something surreptitiously outside their borders is a cause for alarm."

There's no evidence that cameras with HiSilicon chips have been used in this way. But recent hacks show what's possible. In 2016, cameras made by China's Hangzhou Xiongmai Technology Co. were used to launch a cyberattack that severed Internet access for millions of people. The incident stunned the camera industry, although such vulnerabilities haven't been found with HiSilicon equipment, industry insiders say.

What's clear, though, is that HiSilicon chips are deeply embedded in a security camera supply chain that's complex and hard to track. Security industry blog IPVM reported in December that these Chinese components power tens of millions of Western devices sold by household names including Honeywell International Inc. Cameras with HiSilicon chips are on sale widely through Amazon.com.

