Worker freed after 3 days in elevator in NYC building owned by Arkansas billionaire

NEW YORK -- A worker was freed Monday morning by firefighters after being stuck for three days in the elevator of a Manhattan townhouse owned by Arkansas billionaire Warren Stephens and his wife Harriet.

Officials said the owners arrived home Monday morning after a weekend away and discovered the woman had been trapped in the elevator since Friday evening. Firefighters reported to the home at 48 E. 65th St., a five-story building on the Upper East Side, just after 10 a.m., forced open the doors of the elevator and removed the woman, Fire Department spokesman James Long said.

The woman, who has not been identified publicly, was transported to a hospital in good condition, Long said. There was no information available on whether she was injured.

Hugo Martinez, 50, who works next door, said firefighters removed the woman from the building on a stretcher and she appeared conscious and calm.

Stephens Inc. in Little Rock released a statement Monday afternoon that said the woman had been a "valued member of the Stephens extended family" for 18 years.

"The Stephens family is relieved and thankful that she is doing well in the hospital," the release said. "A Stephens family member accompanied her to the hospital this morning and remains at her side."

Warren Stephens is chairman and chief executive of Stephens Inc., an investment firm based in Little Rock that also has an office in New York. He was ranked 302nd on Forbes' list of the 400 wealthiest Americans in 2018, with an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion.

Warren Stephens is shown in this file photo.

Warren and Harriet Stephens purchased the home near Madison Avenue in 1999, according to public records. The couple spent nearly $8 million on the home, The New York Times reported later that year.

The elevator was installed before they purchased the house, and it had most recently been inspected in July and no violations were filed, according to city records.

The city Department of Buildings said it was investigating the incident, though when inspector Devon Simmons knocked on the front door Monday he was not let into the building.

Simmons said he would need to do tests to determine what led to the elevator's malfunction. Until he was given access to the building, he said, the homeowners would be flagged with a violation. The Department of Buildings issued one later that day, a spokesman said.

Simmons did not know whether the elevator had a phone or emergency button in it.

According to the Department of Buildings, elevators in buildings that do not have people continuously monitoring them are required to have buttons or phones that can signal a service capable of taking action in an emergency.

The incident was not the first time in recent memory that someone in New York City had been trapped in an elevator for an extended period.

In 2005, a deliveryman for a Chinese restaurant was stuck in an elevator in the Bronx for roughly 81 hours.

In 1999, a man who was returning to his desk from a cigarette break was stuck in an elevator in a Midtown office building for 40 hours. He was freed after a building employee saw him on a security camera.

State Desk on 01/29/2019