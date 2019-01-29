Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Northwest Arkansas crash involving sheriff's deputy

BENTONVILLE — A daughter and son filed a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with a crash that led to their father's death and involved a Benton County sheriff's deputy who was later fired.

Bentonville attorney Anna Betts filed the lawsuit Monday in Benton County Circuit Court on behalf of Charice Laird, Brandon Stoppel and the estate of Billy Ray Stoppel.

The defendants in the case are the Association of Arkansas Counties, AAC Risk Management Services, AAC Risk Management Fund, Lloyd Sean Chandler and John Doe.

Laird is Billy Ray Stoppel's daughter, and Brandon Stoppel is his son, according to court documents.

On Jan. 28, 2016, Billy Ray Stoppel was involved in a car crash with Chandler, who was a deputy and driving an unmarked sheriff's office car, according to the complaint.

The elder Stoppel was driving east on Southwest 14th Street and when he approached the stoplight at Tunbridge Drive and saw a sheriff's vehicle with lights on and sirens activated headed his way, according to the complaint. Stoppel stopped his vehicle in the right lane to yield to the oncoming vehicle, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit claims Chandler was driving more than 45 mph. The dash cam indicated he was exceeding 100 mph shortly before he entered the intersection, according to the complaint.

The complaint says another car turned into Chandler's path and Chandler crashed into that car and then hit Stoppel's car head-on.

Chandler later described his speed to a Bentonville police officer as being 20 to 25 mph, but his statement was proven false through witness statements, dash camera and traffic camera evidence, according to the lawsuit.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said she had not seen the complaint and could not comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Stoppel suffered injuries that caused him to incur medical treatment, suffer pain and mental anguish, and later led to his June 1, 2016, death.

Bentonville police determined Chandler's driving was a contributing factor in the crash. Police believe Chandler was driving at speeds of more than 100 mph just before the crash.

Chandler was later fired after his arrest in connection with a sex crime involving a teenage girl. Chandler pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2017 and was placed on state supervised probation for five years.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified monetary damages. The case is assigned to Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.