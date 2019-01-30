Fire damages restaurant in Northwest Arkansas

Fire officials responded early Wednesday morning to the Acapulco restaurant in Springdale.

A fire early Wednesday caused heavy damage to a Mexican restaurant in Northwest Arkansas, officials said.

The Springdale Fire Department said crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to heavy smoke at the Acapulco restaurant along East Robinson Avenue. Officials said the fire likely started in the kitchen.

The Springdale Fire Department posted photos of the aftermath, showing heavily damaged and charred kitchen equipment.

The agency said no one was hurt. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before the blaze spread to neighboring buildings.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, the department said.