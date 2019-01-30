Bill for Bates, Cash statues stalls again

Little Rock Nine mentor Daisy Gatson Bates and musician Johnny Cash are shown in these file photos.

Legislation that would replace two statues representing Arkansas in the U.S. Capitol with those of Little Rock Nine mentor Daisy Gatson Bates and musician Johnny Cash failed to clear a state Senate committee Tuesday for the second time in six days.

In a voice vote, Senate Bill 75 by Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, fell two votes short of the five required for approval in the eight-member Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee. The bill met a similar fate last Thursday before the committee expunged that vote to clear the way for another try.

Sens. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, and Will Bond, D-Little Rock, voted for the bill, while Sens. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, and Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, dissented Tuesday.

Afterward, Committee Chairman Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne, said he didn't vote on the bill. The committee's two other members -- Sens. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, and Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville -- were elsewhere during the committee's consideration of the bill.

Wallace declined to ask the committee to expunge its vote Tuesday.

"I can read votes," he told the committee.

Arkansas' statues in the U.S. Capitol are of the late attorney Uriah M. Rose and the late U.S. Sen. and Gov. James P. Clarke. They have been there for roughly 100 years.

Bates was a civil-rights leader and a mentor to the Little Rock Nine, the students who desegregated Central High School in 1957.

Wallace told the committee, "I know there is an issue with Johnny Cash" being chosen to represent Arkansas in the U.S. Capitol.

"But I would remind the committee that he is a son of Arkansas. He is known throughout the world and has done some very good things for our state," he said.

"We should do a lot more due diligence to find someone who can represent the state of Arkansas," Sample said.

"I would have a problem with Johnny Cash ... participating in a statue of him in our nation's Capitol," he said. "I know of several people myself that I would rather see that maybe have done more or may have left their lives on some battlefield or something like that."

Last Thursday, Sample said Sam Walton would be a much better person to represent the state because he created Walmart Inc., the largest retail business in the world.

Garner said Tuesday that he took people from Arkansas on tours through the U.S. Capitol as an intern for then-U.S. Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

"Every time I showed them the Arkansas statues I had the same response, 'Who?'" He said that, compared with the statues of other states, "ours were, frankly, underwhelming."

Garner said he is a strong supporter of Cash because the singer was born in Kingsland in Garner's district.

"He is a source of pride for that small, unique [town]," he said.

"Anybody we put up there I think we are going to have the contention of who it is or that it is hard to ever agree on one particular person," Garner said.

"I think we can all agree that we need to make that change in the near future. ... I am very open to us moving forward replacing the statues, especially with some of the negative history of some of those who are represented there."

Bond said there is probably "no perfect answer" for who should represent Arkansas.

"I'm a Cash fan. Of course, a man in black," he said. "I think there are others that are worthy, but I think this is a good shot at it and we should do it."

Afterward, Hester said he is drafting legislation to replace the existing statues and he plans to reveal today the names of the two people he wants to honor. In September, Hester said his draft legislation would authorize the statues of one of the Little Rock Nine and of Adam Brown of Hot Springs, a U.S. Navy SEAL who died in combat in Afghanistan.

In 1864, Congress passed a law inviting each state to submit up to two bronze or marble statues to be placed in what is now known as Statuary Hall. As the number of states grew, the statues spread to other areas of the Capitol.

In 1917, the Arkansas Legislature approved a marble statue of Rose, who helped found the Rose Law Firm and American Bar Association. In 1921, the Legislature approved a marble statue of Clarke, who was governor from 1895-97 and a U.S. senator from 1903-06.

Clarke is an ancestor of former state Rep. Clarke Tucker, a Democrat from Little Rock.

Tucker has condemned a statement Clarke made in his 1894 gubernatorial campaign that, "The people of the South looked to the Democratic Party to preserve the white standards of civilization." Tucker has also said new statues are needed.

