Former U.S. President Bill Clinton moderates a panel on hurricane recovery Tuesday with Patricia Scotland, secretary general from The Commonwealth of Nations, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Projects pledged to aid storm-hit islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton announced dozens of projects Tuesday aimed at helping Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands recover from a deadly 2017 hurricane season as part of a two-day conference in the U.S. territory organized by his foundation.

The announcement comes as the region struggles to rebuild more than a year after hurricanes Irma and Maria caused billions of dollars in damage in Puerto Rico, Dominica, Antigua, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other spots.

"Our work is far from over," Clinton said. "The work is not for those with short attention spans."

More than 550 people representing more than 400 organizations attended the conference of the Clinton Global Initiative. Project pledges include solar energy, clean water and disaster preparation

Overall, Clinton said more than 50 commitments have been made so far this year. The pledges follow dozens of others made last year that include rebuilding schools, distributing solar lanterns and providing medical care and equipment.

Georgia's Abrams to counter Trump's talk

WASHINGTON -- Stacey Abrams, who marshaled the power of black female voters but narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race, will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer told reporters Tuesday that he asked Abrams three weeks ago to take on the role and "was very delighted when she agreed."

Abrams narrowly lost the 2018 race against Republican Brian Kemp after a protracted challenge over blocked votes.

"She is just a great spokesperson. She is an incredible leader. She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else," Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters. "She knows what working people, the middle class, go through."

The designation provides Abrams, 45, with a nationally televised platform to burnish her profile at a time when she is said to be considering her next political steps, including a possible run for Senate in 2020 against Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Abrams is the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives whose 2018 run for governor drew significant national attention and money to the state. She has founded a national organization to get minority-group voters to the polls and battle voter suppression efforts.

After weeks, El Chapo defense half-hour

NEW YORK -- After a prosecution that spanned 11 weeks and had its share of bombshells, the defense case at the U.S. trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman clocked in on Tuesday at a mere 30 minutes.

Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman called one witness and entered one document into evidence before resting the defense's case. The jury was sent home for the day with closing statements set to begin today.

Guzman could face life in prison if convicted of drug and murder conspiracy charges that his lawyers say are fabricated.

It's not unheard of for defense lawyers to call few or even no witnesses. But Guzman's fleeting defense followed a sweeping case presented by prosecutors that featured 56 witnesses, including cooperators who described how the notorious boss of the Sinaloa cartel ran his cocaine-dealing empire with an iron fist.

Prosecutors described the evidence as overwhelming, noting in a court filing Monday that it included witness testimony, text messages, recorded calls, drug seizures and handwritten letters that the government says prove Guzman "was a member of a narcotics conspiracy as one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel."

During cross-examinations, defense lawyers grilled witnesses about their own criminal backgrounds and the deals they cut with prosecutors that could shorten their sentences.

Prosecutor to halt pot-possession cases

BALTIMORE -- The state's attorney in Baltimore will no longer prosecute any marijuana-possession cases, regardless of the quantity of the drug or an individual's criminal record, authorities announced Tuesday.

Marilyn Mosby, the city's top prosecutor, said pot-possession cases have no public safety value, erode public trust and intensify existing racial disparities in the criminal-justice system since arrests disproportionately occur in minority-group communities.

Mosby's office will still go after dealers and traffickers by prosecuting marijuana distribution cases.

"No one who is serious about public safety can honestly say that spending resources to jail people for marijuana use is a smart way to use our limited time and money," she said.

