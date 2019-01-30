City weighs hiring for water crews

FORT SMITH -- Water department officials want city directors to hire 10 additional employees to fill out what will be 10 crews whose mission is fixing the estimated 700 leaks in the city's waterline system.

City directors heard a report Tuesday from Utilities Director Jerry Walters and Jimmy Johnson, assistant director for water and sewer line maintenance. The two asked for the 10 employees who would join 20 existing employees to form the squad of three-man crews.

City directors agreed to vote on the new hires at next week's meeting.

Johnson said the crews will take about 18 months once they start to fix all the leaks. The crews will fix leaks from the water mains to the water meters, which is the city's responsibility. Fixing leaks from meters to houses are the responsibility of water customers, Walters said.

Walters said Fort Smith has about 187 miles of waterlines. It's common for water systems to have one leak per mile, he said.

The additional employees will cost $409,000 annually, Johnson told city directors, and new equipment for the crews -- which will be added to existing equipment -- will cost about $230,000 per crew. The cost, which has been included in this year's budget, will total nearly $3 million.

When the leaks are fixed, the crews will turn to replacing about 600 broken water meters around the city, a memo from Walters said. After that, the memo said, the crews will be used to start a comprehensive annual unidirectional flushing program, valve maintenance program, waterline easement maintenance, meter testing program, backflow prevention testing, water shut-off, water-quality testing and data entry.

While the maintenance programs will be an added expense, Walters said, $1 of maintenance will save the city $4 to $5 in repair costs.

City directors questioned the idea of hiring extra workers to do the repair work instead of using contractors, pointing out that the city would be saddled with the $409,000 annual employee cost for those 10 employees. Walters said the savings of using in-house workers would be significant.

Some city directors seemed troubled by the length of time it would take to finish fixing the leaks, noting that 18 months is a long time for a resident to wait for a leaking pipe to their home to be repaired. Johnson told directors that a contractor would take as long to complete the repair list.

Directors asked for staff to come up with a way to gauge progress on the repairs, where crews would be working at a given time, the amount of water saved with the repairs and a convenient way for residents to report leaks to get on the repair list.

The repair of the water leaks is not a task required under the federal consent decree against the city.

The decree mandates that the city make an estimated $480 million in repairs and upgrades to its wastewater system.

Walters said it would be a mistake to concentrate all efforts on consent decree work and neglect ongoing repairs and upgrades to the city's water system.

State Desk on 01/30/2019