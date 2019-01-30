Cold emergencies declared in 3 states

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Winter's sharpest bite in years moved past painful into life-threatening territory Tuesday, prompting officials throughout the Midwest to take extraordinary measures to protect the homeless and other vulnerable people from the bitter cold, including turning some city buses into mobile warming shelters in Chicago.

Temperatures plunged as low as minus 26 in North Dakota with wind chills as low as minus 62 in Minnesota. Wind chill is a calculation to describe the effect of wind and cold on exposed skin. Governors in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan declared emergencies.

The U.S. Postal Service said it will not deliver mail in parts of the Midwest today because of the cold.

The National Weather Service forecast for tonight called for temperatures in Chicago as low as minus 28, with wind chills to minus 50. Detroit's outlook for today's overnight lows was around minus 15, with wind chills dropping to minus 40.

"These are actually a public-health risk and you need to treat it appropriately and with that effort," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday. "They are life-threatening conditions and temperatures."

A wind chill of minus 25 can freeze skin within 15 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

At least four deaths were linked to the weather system, including a man struck by a snowplow in the Chicago area; a young couple whose SUV struck another vehicle on a snowy road in northern Indiana; and a Milwaukee man found frozen in a garage.

Officials in large Midwestern cities including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit were trying to get the homeless off the streets.

Minneapolis charitable groups that operate warming places and shelters expanded hours and capacity, and ambulance crews handled all outside calls as being potentially life-threatening, according to Hennepin County Emergency Management Director Eric Waage. MetroTransit said it wouldn't remove people from buses if they were riding simply to stay warm.

Emanuel said Chicago was turning five buses into makeshift warming centers moving around the city to encourage the homeless to come in from the cold.

"We're bringing the warming shelters to them, so they can stay near all of their stuff and still warm up," said Cristina Villarreal, spokesman for the city's Department of Family and Support Services.

Shelters, churches and city departments in Detroit worked together to help get vulnerable people out of the cold, offering the message to those who refused help that "you're going to freeze or lose a limb," said Terra DeFoe, a senior adviser to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Hundreds of public schools from North Dakota to Missouri to Michigan canceled classes Tuesday, and some today as well. So did several large universities.

The unusually frigid weather is attributed to a sudden warming far above the North Pole. A blast of warm air from misplaced Moroccan heat last month made the normally super chilly air conditions above the North Pole rapidly increase. That split the polar vortex into pieces, which then started to wander, said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research.

One of those polar vortex pieces is responsible for the subzero temperatures across the Midwest this week.

Information for this article was contributed by Caryn Rousseau, Don Babwin, Corey Williams, David Runk, Mike Householder and Seth Borenstein of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/30/2019