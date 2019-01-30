Disarmed N. Korea unlikely, U.S. finds

FBI Director Christopher Wray (from left), CIA Director Gina Haspel and other intelligence chiefs testify Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Haspel said North Korea “is committed to developing a long-range nuclear-armed missile that would pose a direct threat to the United States.”

WASHINGTON -- A new U.S. intelligence assessment of global threats has concluded that North Korea is "unlikely to give up" all of its nuclear stockpiles and that Iran is not "currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activity" needed to make a bomb, directly contradicting two top tenets of President Donald Trump's foreign policy.

Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, also challenged Trump's insistence that the Islamic State militant group had been defeated, a key rationale for his decision to exit from Syria. The terrorist group, the annual "Worldwide Threat Assessment" report to Congress concluded, "still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria" and maintains eight branches and a dozen networks around the world.

Trump is expected to meet next month with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, in a second round of direct negotiations aimed at ridding Pyongyang of its nuclear weapons.

But Coats told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that "we currently assess North Korea will seek to retain its [weapons of mass destruction] capability and is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capability."

"Its leaders ultimately view nuclear weapons as critical to regime survival," Coats said.

The report said U.S. intelligence continues to "observe activity inconsistent with" full nuclear disarmament by the North. "In addition, North Korea has for years underscored its commitment to nuclear arms, including through an order in 2018 to mass-produce weapons and an earlier law -- and constitutional change -- affirming the country's nuclear status," it said.

The report said Kim's support at his June 2018 Singapore summit with Trump for "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula" is a formulation linked to an end to American military deployments and exercises involving nuclear weapons.

Gina Haspel, the CIA director, said the North Korean government "is committed to developing a long-range nuclear-armed missile that would pose a direct threat to the United States."

Under questioning by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Haspel said it was encouraging that North Korea had engaged in dialogue with the United States. But, she said, ultimately the diplomatic objective had to be to persuade Pyongyang to fully disclose its program and dismantle its weapons.

Former intelligence officials have expressed a degree of skepticism about the upcoming meeting, given the relatively modest steps North Korea has taken toward throttling back its nuclear program.

"The capabilities and threat that existed a year ago are still there," said Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

On Iran, Coats cited the nation's continued support of terrorism in Europe and the Middle East, including sponsoring Houthis in Yemen and Shiite militants in Iraq. He also said he believed that Iran hard-liners would continue to challenge centrist rivals.

"We do not believe Iran is currently undertaking the key activities we judge necessary to produce a nuclear device," Coats said, but he added that Iranian officials have "publicly threatened to push the boundaries" of the nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 if it did not see the benefits it expected.

Trump withdrew the United States from that agreement last year. He called it "defective at its core" and said if the deal remained in place, Iran would "be on the cusp of acquiring the world's most dangerous weapons." The agreement still stands, largely with support from European capitals.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, asked Haspel whether Iran remained in compliance with the nuclear deal. She said it was, but added that Iranian leaders were considering steps that would "lessen their adherence" to the agreement.

"They are making preparations that would increase their ability to take a step back if they make that decision," Haspel said. "At the moment, technically they are in compliance, but we do see them debating among themselves because they haven't seen the economic benefits they hoped for from the deal."

On Afghanistan, more than 17 years into a conflict that began after the 9/11 attacks on the U.S., the assessment projected a continued military stalemate. Without mentioning prospects for a peace deal, which appear to have improved only in recent days, the report said, "neither the Afghan government nor the Taliban will be able to gain a strategic military advantage in the Afghan war in the coming year" if the U.S. maintains its current levels of support. Trump has ordered a partial pullback of U.S. forces this year, although no firm plan is in place.

Intelligence officials have long taken stronger positions than Trump on North Korea's continuing nuclear activity, the strength of the Islamic State and Russia's attempts to influence elections.

April Doss, a former associate general counsel at the National Security Agency, said the most recent National Intelligence Strategy made a point of highlighting the responsibility of the intelligence agencies to "speak truth to power" and to deliver intelligence objectively.

"They are going to be very mindful of reassuring the Intelligence Committee and the public they are committed to carrying out their work in an apolitical, nonpartisan fashion," said Doss, now a partner at the law firm Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr.

The intelligence assessment made no mention of a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, which Trump has asserted as the basis for his demand that Congress finance a border wall. The report predicted additional U.S.-bound migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, with migrants preferring to travel in caravans in hopes of a safer journey.

Much of the new assessment, as well as testimony at Tuesday's hearing, focused on cyberthreats against the United States from China and Russia. For the first time, the report concluded that China is now positioned to conduct effective cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure, specifically citing Beijing's ability to cut off natural gas pipelines, at least briefly.

The assessment also argues that while Russia's ability to conduct cyberespionage and influence campaigns is similar to what it had in the 2016 American presidential election, the bigger concern is that "Moscow is now staging cyberattack assets to allow it to disrupt or damage U.S. civilian and military infrastructure during a crisis."

It specifically noted the Russian planting of malware in the U.S. electricity grid. Russia already has the ability to bring down the grid "for at least a few hours," the assessment concluded, but is "mapping our critical infrastructure with the long-term goal of being able to cause substantial damage."

McCONNELL WARNING

Separately, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also warned Tuesday that the Islamic State and al-Qaida militants still pose a "serious threat" to the United States and cautioned the Trump administration against an early exit from Syria and Afghanistan.

"Simply put, while it is tempting to retreat to the comfort and security of our own shores, there is still a great deal of work to be done," said McConnell, R-Ky. "And we know that, left untended, these conflicts will reverberate in our own cities."

He said that while the United States is not the "world's policeman," it is the "leader of the free world" and must lead to continue to maintain a global coalition against terrorism and stand by allies engaged in the fight. He also stressed the importance of coordination between the White House and Congress to develop on long-term strategies in both nations, "including a thorough accounting of the risks of withdrawing too hastily."

McConnell said he plans to introduce an amendment to the "Strengthening America's Security in the Middle East Act," which affirms U.S. commitment to Israeli security, deepens ties with Jordan and holds accountable those responsible for crimes against Syrian civilians.

"My amendment would acknowledge the plain fact that al-Qaida, ISIS, and their affiliates in Syria and Afghanistan continue to pose a serious threat to our nation," McConnell said. "It would recognize the danger of a precipitous withdrawal from either conflict and highlight the need for diplomatic engagement and political solutions to the underlying conflicts in Syria and Afghanistan."

Information for this article was contributed by Julian E. Barnes and David E. Sanger of The New York Times; and by Robert Burns and staff members of The Associated Press.

