Fry time has highly recruited O-lineman looking to visit

Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry has made a strong impression on a highly recruited offensive lineman who is looking to visit the Razorbacks soon.

Junior offensive lineman Brady Ward, 6-7, 310 pounds of St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Ala., has an impressive offer list that includes Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and numerous others.

Fry visited Ward's school on Tuesday.

“Great guy and great coach and recruiter,” he said. “He has a huge passion for Arkansas.”

His father, Brian, was an offensive lineman at LSU in the early 1990s. Ward said he’s looking to visit Arkansas around the second or third week of February.

Ward explained why he believes Fry is a great recruiter.

“He covers life stuff for a relationship, but gets football stuff in and specifics around how I fit in his system and how he will use me,” Fry said. “He covers everything. You really feel like he wants you to do well.”

Ward, who practices yoga in the offseason to help with flexibly, said Fry is very relatable.

“Down to earth. I really like him,” Ward said.